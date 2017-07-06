See How This Lightweight, Collapsible Aluminum Structure is Built

The geometric design of the 'Protostar Pavilion' for the launch of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a morphological response associated with the iconic brand logo: a three-pointed star.

The project is a removable metal pavilion, made up of a series of folded aluminum plates that besides generating a light structure, allow for a quick and easy construction.

Description from the Architects. The Protostar Pavilion is in its constant state of metamorphosis and is presented in a specific instance frozen in time. The design process itself challenges the conventional thinking of materials and their properties. The process embraces high-end digital design and fabrication tools from the concept design to prototyping and fabrication stage.

During the installation process, the fabrication team utilized the ease of material and technology as an advantage in terms of assembly and structuring. The folded aluminum plates and flaps act as an integral part of the structural system and also enable several connection points for the assembly.

The project is a fully deployable structure that could be dismantled and assembled rapidly within hours. One of the constraints was that it had to be self-standing without any recourse to drilling / bolting into the existing premises.

The pavilion weighs only 450 kilograms, consists of 289 components, 1440 nut and bolt connections to complete the assembly.

The fabrication process is inspired by world class automobile engineering of Mercedes-Benz and is “truthful” (devoid of any ornamentation) both in terms of its machine aesthetic, assemblage and structural performance. In addition, the design echoes the tri-axial geometry of the Mercedes Benz iconic symbol and rests precariously on 3 points defying gravity and embracing flight.

Architects: Nudes

Event: Launching New E Class, Mercedes Benz

Date: March 2017

Typology: Pavilion

Design and Manufacturing Team: Nuru Karim, Deepak Jobanputra, Gurubaksh S, Karan Sharma, Mayur Ghodasara, Kevin Chodvadiya, Akash Purohit

Materials and Technologies: Cnc Cut Solid Aluminum Sheets, Galvanised Iron Nuts And Bolts, Mild Steel Base Plates

Photography: Mrigank Sharma