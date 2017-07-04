44 Maps Reveal New Yorkers’ Thoughts About Rats, Parks, Bike Safety And Other Urban Issues

Save this picture! via The New York Times

How satisfied are you with your city’s garbage service? Its parks? The way it handles pest control? What about homelessness? In the USA’s largest metropolis, which covers a total of 468.484 square miles (1,213.37 km2) and is home to over 8.5 million people, New Yorkers’ perception of their city and the services it provides reveals the “uneven distribution of New York’s opportunities,” according to a survey conducted by The New York Times.

The project also shows relative accord and satisfaction with fire and emergency medical services and agreement that use of tax dollars, public housing and traffic can be improved.

In addition to the 44 diagrams that map resident satisfaction for a number of urban issues, The New York Times has created an interactive infographic that shows the ranking of each neighborhood/district. The design of the graphic shows the distribution and trends of satisfaction; services for the homeless ranked dismally across the board, whereas daytime park safety received high marks throughout.

How Midtown Manhattan compares to New York's other neighborhoods.

