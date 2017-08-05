World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Portugal
  5. Martins Architecture Office
  6. 2017
  7. Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office

Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office

  • 02:00 - 5 August, 2017
Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office
Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office, © NUDO
© NUDO

© NUDO © NUDO © NUDO © NUDO +9

© NUDO
© NUDO

From the architect. A 32 year old bakery needed to refurbish and endorse a new contemporary image.

The clients had already some commercial strategies and specific equipments to adapt.

© NUDO
© NUDO

The proposal was based on a commercial movement over the marble limit which contains in itself the products index. Through that line, the space was organized on a perpendicular axis (from the entrance pendulum) which means to improve two moments of perception: generic display (on the bottom wall shelves) and a particular approach (three sets of products: bread, food and cakes).

Facade Scheme
Facade Scheme

The employee point-in-space strategy is similar, on a first moment the fast consumption client and secondly the ones seated at the tables with other rhythms and types of consumption.

© NUDO
© NUDO
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
