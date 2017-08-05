Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office

+9

Architects Martins Architecture Office

Location Guimaraes, Portugal

Team José Martins, Marta Machado, Ana Moura

Area 96.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs NUDO

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. A 32 year old bakery needed to refurbish and endorse a new contemporary image.

The clients had already some commercial strategies and specific equipments to adapt.

The proposal was based on a commercial movement over the marble limit which contains in itself the products index. Through that line, the space was organized on a perpendicular axis (from the entrance pendulum) which means to improve two moments of perception: generic display (on the bottom wall shelves) and a particular approach (three sets of products: bread, food and cakes).

The employee point-in-space strategy is similar, on a first moment the fast consumption client and secondly the ones seated at the tables with other rhythms and types of consumption.