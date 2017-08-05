Commercial Axis / Martins Architecture Office

-
Architects
-
LocationGuimaraes, Portugal
-
TeamJosé Martins, Marta Machado, Ana Moura
-
Area96.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
From the architect. A 32 year old bakery needed to refurbish and endorse a new contemporary image.
The clients had already some commercial strategies and specific equipments to adapt.
The proposal was based on a commercial movement over the marble limit which contains in itself the products index. Through that line, the space was organized on a perpendicular axis (from the entrance pendulum) which means to improve two moments of perception: generic display (on the bottom wall shelves) and a particular approach (three sets of products: bread, food and cakes).
The employee point-in-space strategy is similar, on a first moment the fast consumption client and secondly the ones seated at the tables with other rhythms and types of consumption.