  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Peru
  5. Vicca Verde
  6. 2014
  7. Madreselva Building / Vicca Verde

Madreselva Building / Vicca Verde

  • 09:00 - 6 July, 2017
Madreselva Building / Vicca Verde
Madreselva Building / Vicca Verde, © Per Thomas
© Per Thomas

© Per Thomas © Per Thomas © Per Thomas © Per Thomas +40

  • Architects

    Vicca Verde

  • Location

    Barranco District, Peru

  • Lead Architects

    Mateo Peschiera Hernández, Gonzalo Zegarra León, Horacio Goitre Testino

  • Area

    2060.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    Per Thomas

  • Construction Company

    S+S Arquitectos Constructores

  • Structural Engineer

    Higashi Ingenieros

  • Mechanical Engineer

    Higashi Ingenieros

  • Electrical Engineer

    Higashi Ingenieros

  • Team of Architects

    Sandra Meza, Tania Barrenechea

  • Property developer

    IVV
© Per Thomas
© Per Thomas

From the architect. Madreselva is a project that has been developed with a sustainable approach, where the economic, social and enviromental aspects are well balanced. As such, the product is more attractive for its quality, profitability and capital gain. The project has a timeless design, which respects the surrounding environment.

© Per Thomas
© Per Thomas
Isometric Section
Isometric Section
© Per Thomas
© Per Thomas

In addition, the interior offers a higher quality of life to its occupants, with a good distribution and large spaces. The common spaces are designed to generate armonic spaces where social interaction between neighbors could be developed.

© Per Thomas
© Per Thomas

The project has considered the efficient use of materials and resources, that can help the building become friendly with the environment, from the first day of construction until the end of its life.

© Per Thomas
© Per Thomas

This has been achieved through the use of recycled materials, with a low environment impact. In addition, gray water has been used for the irrigation of green areas in the building. In conclusion, the design improves the life of the building and lets the building operate with a low cost of maintenance.

Product:

Concrete

See more:

