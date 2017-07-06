Madreselva Building / Vicca Verde

+40

Architects Vicca Verde

Location Barranco District, Peru

Lead Architects Mateo Peschiera Hernández, Gonzalo Zegarra León, Horacio Goitre Testino

Area 2060.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Per Thomas

Construction Company S+S Arquitectos Constructores

Structural Engineer Higashi Ingenieros

Mechanical Engineer Higashi Ingenieros

Electrical Engineer Higashi Ingenieros

Team of Architects Sandra Meza, Tania Barrenechea

Property developer IVV More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Madreselva is a project that has been developed with a sustainable approach, where the economic, social and enviromental aspects are well balanced. As such, the product is more attractive for its quality, profitability and capital gain. The project has a timeless design, which respects the surrounding environment.

In addition, the interior offers a higher quality of life to its occupants, with a good distribution and large spaces. The common spaces are designed to generate armonic spaces where social interaction between neighbors could be developed.

The project has considered the efficient use of materials and resources, that can help the building become friendly with the environment, from the first day of construction until the end of its life.

This has been achieved through the use of recycled materials, with a low environment impact. In addition, gray water has been used for the irrigation of green areas in the building. In conclusion, the design improves the life of the building and lets the building operate with a low cost of maintenance.