Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier

  • 09:00 - 7 July, 2017
Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier
Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier, © Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

“Sky of a fainting blue - beneath, a slap of whitewash. Reverberation of sun and the bluest blue, the whitest white. Cubes, geometric lines, animal light that trembles and vibrates like the wings of a cicada.” 

Raul Brandão in “Os pescadores”

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Sketch
Sketch
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Empty plots of similar shapes and sizes are aligned along a golf course, setting a frame for new urbanization of detached houses. Nothing was built. Due to the degree of uncertainty regarding future constructions, the house becomes introverted.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Two white walls (almost) completely withdraw any direct contact from future neighbors, setting clear boundaries. Between them, an architectural inner landscape of cubic shapes, each arranging a single function, provides a sense of security and protection while carefully framing the distant landscape. Only a horizontal volume, containing the swimming pool, contradicts this logic projecting itself to the South, emerging from the walls to offer a possibility of volunteered exposure, for a brief moment, before returning to the house.

© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Portugal
Cite: "Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier" [Entre Dois Muros Brancos / Corpo Atelier] 07 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875083/between-two-white-walls-corpo-atelier/>
