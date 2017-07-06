World
  7. Village on the Building / Naf Architect & Design

Village on the Building / Naf Architect & Design

  • 20:00 - 6 July, 2017
Village on the Building / Naf Architect & Design
Village on the Building / Naf Architect & Design, © Toshiyuki YANO
© Toshiyuki YANO

  • Architects

    Naf Architect & Design

  • Location

    Minato, Tokyo, Japan

  • Architects in Charge

    Akio Nakasa (Principal Architect) , Teppei Amano

  • Area

    963.71 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Toshiyuki YANO
© Toshiyuki YANO
From the architect. Office building project in Central Tokyo.

In Central Tokyo, where the land price is high and building restrictions are severe, the framework of project is often determined routinely by economic efficiency and legal aspect; securing maximum regular-shape floor area for rent and maximum building volume within sun shadow control and setback-line limit.

Diagram
Diagram

This approach is inevitable in light of cost effectiveness to the invested sum, but we hoped following ideas would give a bit of freedom to the project by composing the entire building with hut-like buildings and a main cuboid building:

© Toshiyuki YANO
– To make the most of four corners of the premises by placing the hut-like buildings in space where the usage is free from routine formula.

© Toshiyuki YANO
– To activate, in return, the usage of the main part of building whose form has been determined by hut-like buildings.

© Toshiyuki YANO
Hut-like buildings, with dark brick tile finish, are placed in the narrow space between the main building and border of premises or on the rooftop of the main building where it does not violate sun shadow control. These are three building volumes which have irregular floor area and low ceiling to be rented, thus treated as additional space; an entrance gallery on 1st floor, a guest room on 4th floor and a meeting room on 5th floor which are connected by exterior stairs through balcony.

© Toshiyuki YANO
Main part of the building is office space for rent with light brick tile finish. Floors are connected by only elevator, excluding interior stairs to gain maximum floor area for rent. Higher floors have balcony in tiers due to Sun Shadow Control regulation, reducing the floor area, however, large openings with sash windows toward balcony create openness and continuity.

© Toshiyuki YANO
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
