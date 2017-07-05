Corner House / Nicolás Pinto da Mota + Victoria María Falcón

+23

From the architect. The house is developed in an urban area. The plot of 9 x 13m is characterized by two very strong conditions, on the one hand the relation to the neighboring park and on the other its position in the corner of the block.

The main strategy responds to these conditions with terraces-lodges that are positioned on the upper floors to achieve the greatest visual relation to the park, this desire to maximize the sense of breadth gives meaning to the whole strategy.

To strengthen the contact perimeter of the house with the exterior, understanding the full and empty as a continuous whole give meaning to this monovolumen in corner, articulating the void and evidencing the urban vocation of the project.

The housing program is divided vertically, placing the public in the middle floor and private spaces at the ends. The services and vertical circulations are compacted against the edge less favored by the visual ones.

The brick sums up the whole volume and is incorporated naturally into the fabric of housing that the neighborhood has.