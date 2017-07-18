World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cemetery
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller DIEZ 05
  6. 2016
  7. Funerary Garden / Manuel Herrera Gil

Funerary Garden / Manuel Herrera Gil

  • 17:00 - 18 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Funerary Garden / Manuel Herrera Gil
Save this picture!
Funerary Garden / Manuel Herrera Gil, © Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

© Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa © Luis Gordoa +32

  • Collaborators

    L/P Francisco Dorado, Teresita de Jesús Ramón , Juan Rodríguez

  • Builder

    Home Service

  • Structural Engineer

    Juan Sisquella
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

From the architect. Located twenty minutes from the city and port of Veracruz, in a completely natural environment, the project seeks to harmonize the experience of the environment with the process of detachment of the loved ones through a funeral park of 3 hectares of surface, where the senses and the natural environment are the leading roles of the event, provoking an experience that helps to mitigate these special moments. 

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The funeral park is essentially an exterior design, where burials will only be housed in ecological, biodegradable urns and horizontal niches in conceptually "empty" buildings; There is also in the program of the first phase a filter-building, which contains the general services and functions as the beginning of the tour of the different outdoor areas, squares, and chapels. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

It also seeks to respect the existing plant species to the maximum, adapting the routes, building sites, location of infrastructure and materials to a serene, unique environment that harmonizes with the existing landscape.

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

Within the master plan, it is contemplated the design of three plazas that will house vegetal species that highlight the environment and return to each of them a different experience, from the color of its vegetation, to the perception of the furniture and delicacy of the space. The park will also have an ecumenical chapel to celebrate farewell ceremonies and family chapels around a surrounding lake. 

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

The culmination of this physical-sensorial route finishes with a body of natural water that pretends to symbolize the final farewell, the end of the road ...

Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial cemetery Mexico
Cite: "Funerary Garden / Manuel Herrera Gil" 18 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875072/funerary-garden-manuel-herrera-gil/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »