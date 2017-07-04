World
Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3

  • 11:00 - 4 July, 2017
Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3
Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3, © Nakanimamasakhlisi
  • Architects

    Laboratory of Architecture #3

  • Location

    Veterans Park, Tbilisi, Georgia

  • Architects in Charge

    Kakha Maisuradze, Tea Tabagari, Nika Gomelauri, Hylke Bleeker, Irakli Abashidze, Dimitri Shapakidze

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Nakanimamasakhlisi
© Nakanimamasakhlisi
From the architect. To be inviting is a central aspect forming the architectural concept of the third municipal Mediatheque opened in 2017 in Tbilisi Georgia.

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
© Nakanimamasakhlisi
The building is located in the center of the park, in the district where the housing blocks stand surrounded by the vast and industrial zones. The project is aimed to fill the deficit of the cultural and educational facilities of the area. The Building serves as a traditional and a multimedia  library for children and adults, it has the reading halls, children  play areas, spaces for the lectures  and various presentations. Mediatheque is also a venue for conferences, concerts and exhibitions.

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
Plan 0.00
© Nakanimamasakhlisi
The architectural form can be perceived as something, that is divided into two parts and enclosed in a single rectangular frame. The Building is situated at the end of the main pathway of the park, which flows under the fabric coated steel contour, which is cantilevered for 12 meters in front and envelopes the dynamic self standing composition including the spiral ramp welding with an cylindrical volume of the cafeteria.

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
However, there is a certain distance till the entrance,  but setting foot into the contour already gives an impression of the soft  access. The form of the ramp is derived from the children's slide and serves as a welcoming gesture for the kids.

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
Surrounded by the frameless glass, interior is  arranged by the  functional oval rooms, which also hold the structural load of the second  floor.

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
Building also featured the blue round courtyard on the upper floor, which serves as source of sunlight and is a perfect place for  events or reading under the sunlight. 

© Nakanimamasakhlisi
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Burial memorial center Cultural Architecture Library Georgia
Cite: "Mediathek / Laboratory of Architecture #3" 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875068/mediathek-laboratory-of-architecture-number-3/>
