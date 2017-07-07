Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust

+14

From the architect. Terrazzo bar elements form the epicentre of the 350m2 industrial production kitchen and restaurant, called Old Scuola. The restaurant is founded by two young entrepreneurs to support their quest to create the ultimate pizza and is located in the new creative hub ‘Het Industriegebouw’ which also houses MVRDV and Groos Concept Store.

IWT aimed to design a spatial machine, an interplay between the support strip, the bar elements and the acoustic landscape. A metal clad support strip facilitates its fixed program - two wood-fired ovens, kitchen, stairs, toilets and storage - in a minimal programmatic footprint.

The strip is accompanied by three centrally positioned terrazzo bar elements, which, together with the workbenches, double as production area during the day, and eating area in the evening. These different user zones of the bar elements enable unexpected interactions and social encounters between guests and staff.

Custom-made acoustic baffles and adjustable frames with integrated lighting on the ceiling reveal a zoning landscape focussed on a sound- and light intimacy atmosphere in this industrial production environment. The linoleum covered dining tables mark the more secluded areas under and above the entresol, and are enclosed by curtains playing with visual transparency.