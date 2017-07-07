World
  7. Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust

Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust

  • 15:00 - 7 July, 2017
Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust
Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust, © Pim Top
© Pim Top

© Pim Top © Pim Top © Pim Top © Pim Top +14

  • Architects

    Instability We Trust

  • Location

    Goudsesingel 70, 3011 KD Rotterdam, The Netherlands

  • Architects in Charge

    Chantal Schoenmakers, Bastiaan Kalmeyer

  • Area

    350.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Pim Top
© Pim Top
© Pim Top

From the architect. Terrazzo bar elements form the epicentre of the 350m2 industrial production kitchen and restaurant, called Old Scuola. The restaurant is founded by two young entrepreneurs to support their quest to create the ultimate pizza and is located in the new creative hub ‘Het Industriegebouw’ which also houses MVRDV and Groos Concept Store.

© Pim Top
© Pim Top
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Pim Top
© Pim Top

IWT aimed to design a spatial machine, an interplay between the support strip, the bar elements and the acoustic landscape. A metal clad support strip facilitates its fixed program - two wood-fired ovens, kitchen, stairs, toilets and storage - in a minimal programmatic footprint.

© Pim Top
© Pim Top

The strip is accompanied by three centrally positioned terrazzo bar elements, which, together with the workbenches, double as production area during the day, and eating area in the evening. These different user zones of the bar elements enable unexpected interactions and social encounters between guests and staff.

© Pim Top
© Pim Top

Custom-made acoustic baffles and adjustable frames with integrated lighting on the ceiling reveal a zoning landscape focussed on a sound- and light intimacy atmosphere in this industrial production environment. The linoleum covered dining tables mark the more secluded areas under and above the entresol, and are enclosed by curtains playing with visual transparency.

© Pim Top
© Pim Top
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar The Netherlands
Cite: "Old Scuola Rotterdam HQ / Instability We Trust" 07 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875066/old-scuola-rotterdam-hq-instability-we-trust/>
