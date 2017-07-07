T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura

-
Architects
-
LocationPraia de Pipa, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil
-
Architect in ChargeTeófilo Otoni Faria
-
Area520.0 m2
-
Project Year2015
-
Photographs
-
Design TeamTeófilo Otoni, Emanuelle Albuquaerque
-
CollaboratorsCiclades Engenharia, Luz Projetos
From the architect. Project inspired by the modernist lines travelling contemporary architecture of the years 70, emphasizing elements leaked as cobógo suggesting an aesthetic with brazilian features using the color to highlight packages and plans. Your plan and spatial distribution in spaces recently a close industry composing the dormitories and a social sector free from walls to distribute if socially spaces, kitchen and balconies in a single social unit, all this integration with the garden and the pool.