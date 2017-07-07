World
  7. T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura

T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura

  • 13:00 - 7 July, 2017
T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura
  • Design Team

    Teófilo Otoni, Emanuelle Albuquaerque

  • Collaborators

    Ciclades Engenharia, Luz Projetos
    • More SpecsLess Specs
From the architect. Project inspired by the modernist lines travelling contemporary architecture of the years 70, emphasizing elements leaked as cobógo suggesting an aesthetic with brazilian features using the color to highlight packages and plans. Your plan and spatial distribution in spaces recently a close industry composing the dormitories and a social sector free from walls to distribute if socially spaces, kitchen and balconies in a single social unit, all this integration with the garden and the pool.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Sections
Sections
Cite: "T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura" 07 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/875063/t-house-teofilo-otoni-arquitetura/>
