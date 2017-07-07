T House / Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura

+36

Architects Teófilo Otoni Arquitetura

Location Praia de Pipa, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil

Architect in Charge Teófilo Otoni Faria

Area 520.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Célio Ricardo

Manufacturers Loading...

Design Team Teófilo Otoni, Emanuelle Albuquaerque

Collaborators Ciclades Engenharia, Luz Projetos More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Project inspired by the modernist lines travelling contemporary architecture of the years 70, emphasizing elements leaked as cobógo suggesting an aesthetic with brazilian features using the color to highlight packages and plans. Your plan and spatial distribution in spaces recently a close industry composing the dormitories and a social sector free from walls to distribute if socially spaces, kitchen and balconies in a single social unit, all this integration with the garden and the pool.