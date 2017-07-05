Foster + Partners to Transform Major Landfill Site Into Sustainable Innovation Hub in Sharjah

Save this picture! via Flickr User Utsav Verma. Licensed under Attribution-NonCommercial 2.0 Generic (CC BY-NC 2.0).

Foster + Partners have announced plans for the redevelopment of a major landfill site in Sharjah, UAE, belonging to Bee’ah – the foremost environmental energy and waste management company in the Middle East since 2007. Upon Sharjah reaching its “zero waste to landfill” target by 2020, the site is set for redundancy, sparking a proposed sustainable masterplan as an example of a circular economy and a reflection of Bee’ah’s vision of clean energy and sustainable innovation.

“We believe that this vision, as interpreted through our masterplan, represents a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate just what can be achieved at sites like this which feature in every industrialized nation on the planet,” expressed Giles Robinson, Senior Partner at Foster + Partners. “The project will also serve to further showcase Bee’ah’s waste management center as a place where innovation, environmental best practice, and good design take center stage.”

Save this picture! Masdar City Phase 2. Image Courtesy of CBT

The site is located in the city’s Al Saj’ah district, adjacent to the Bee’ah headquarters. Through a model of circular economy in Sharjah, waste diversion, reclamation, and recycling help preserve local resources while also stimulating employment opportunities and locally sourced materials.

Sharjah’s efforts to become the first city in the Middle East to send zero waste to landfills will be celebrated and manifested with the realization of the masterplan and collaboration between the two firms. In particular, Bee’ah’s waste management models and strategies will help educate and inspire other companies and individuals on their paths towards cleaner and sustainable cities.

Save this picture! Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Park. Image Courtesy of Benoy

“Through strategic partnerships with some of the world’s most innovative, creative and forward-thinking companies such as Foster + Partners we are confident that we can apply this approach elsewhere, bringing sustainable development in new markets and promoting a circular economy in communities that are ready and willing to commit to resource recovery,” said CEO of Bee’ah, His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel.

“In this way, we will play a substantial role, regionally and globally, in accelerating the pace of change as we move towards a more sustainable future.”

Of late, the UAE has been the stage for a number of new environmentally centered projects, such as CBT's Masdar City and Benoy's plans for a sustainable community park, both in Abu Dhabi and pictured above. Stay tuned for more on Sharjah's future sustainable innovation landmark.

News via: Foster + Partners.

CBT Unveils Community-Oriented Phase 2 Masterplan for Masdar City "The world's most sustainable eco-city," Masdar City, is preparing for its next phase of development, as unveiled in the award-winning detailed master plan (DMP) by CBT. Depicted in a comprehensive masterplan by Foster + Partners, Masdar was originally envisioned as a carbon-neutral elevated city without cars, instead featuring pod-based transportation located below the podium.