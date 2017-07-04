A Curated Guide to the Modern Architecture of São Paulo

There are many ways to get to know a city. There are those who, when commenting on a particular city they have visited, remember the gastronomy and restaurants they frequented. Other travelers will remember the music and the parties; others will remember specific markets or events. You, a keen ArchDaily reader, probably took careful note of the architecture above anything else.
Each of these means of knowing a city keeps specificities and riches, but none of them alone can recreate a faithful mental landscape of the real city. There is no problem in this, after all, the same city can be very different for two people who live in it or who are visiting it. Among these ways of getting to know a city, we focus on architecture, more specifically, the modern architecture of São Paulo, in an attempt to offer our readers a look at one of the largest city in South America from an architectural approach
We have selected some widely known works and others less cited, so that this guide of São Paulo's architecture is as interesting for those accustomed to the city as it is for those who pass through it sporadically or even those who have never visited it but are planning a trip.
Next, get to know São Paulo from some of the most important works of modern architecture in the city.
Modernist House on Santa Cruz Street
Architect: Gregori Warchavchik
Year: 1928
Address: Santa Cruz, 325 - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP
An Architects Second Residence
Architect: Vilanova Artigas
Year: 1949
Address: Barão de Jaceguaí, 1151 - Campo Belo, São Paulo-SP
Institute of Architects of Brazil - Department of São Paulo
Architects: Rino Levi, Roberto Cerqueira Cesar, Miguel Forte, Jacob Ruchti, Galiano Ciampaglia, Zenon Lotufo, Abelardo de Souza and Helio Duarte
Year: 1950
Address: Bento Freitas, 306 - Vila Buarque, São Paulo - SP
Glass House
Architect: Lina Bo Bardi
Year: 1951
Address: General Almério de Moura, 200 - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP
Oscar Americano's Residence
Architect: Oswaldo Bratke
Year: 1953
Address: Av. Morumbi, 4077 - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP
Conjunto Nacional
Architect: David Libeskind
Year: 1958
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP
Castor Delgado Perez's Residence
Architect: Rino Levi
Year: 1959
Address: Av. Nove de Julho, 5170 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP
Atlético Paulistano Club
Architects: Paulo Mendes da Rocha and João De Gennaro
Year: 1961
Address: Rua Honduras, 1400 - Jardim América, São Paulo - SP
Rock Gallery
Architect: Siffredi & Bardelli and Alfredo Mathias
Year: 1963
Address: Av. São João, 439 - República, São Paulo - SP
USP History and Geography Building
Architect: Eduardo Corona
Year: 1964
Address: Av. Prof. Lineu Prestes, 338 - Butantã, São Paulo - SP
Metrópole Gallery
Architects: Salvador Candia and Gian Carlo Gasperini
Year: 1964
Address: Av. São Luís, 187 - Centro, São Paulo - SP
São Bonifácio Church
Architect: Hans Broos
Year: 1965
Address: Humberto I - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP
CECAP Guarulhos
Architect: Vilanova Artigas
Year: 1968
Address: Cecap, Guarulhos - SP
Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, University of São Paulo (FAU-USP) / João Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi
Architects: Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi
Year: 1969
Address: Lago Street, 876 - Cidade Universitária, São Paulo - SP
Tomie Ohtake's Residence
Architect: Ruy Ohtake
Year: 1970
Address: Rua Antônio de Macedo Soares, 1800 - Campo Belo, São Paulo - SP
Alceu Amoroso Lima's Library
Architect: José Oswaldo Vilela
Year: 1979
Address: Rua Henrique Schaumann, 777 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP
Jabaquara Cultural Center
Architects: Shieh Shueh Yau and Gustavo Neves da Rocha Filho
Year: 1980
Address: R. Arsênio Tavolieri, 45 - Jabaquara, São Paulo - SP
Vale do Anhangabaú (requalification)
Architects: Jorge Wilheim, Rosa Kliass and Jamil Kfouri
Year: 1981
Address: Vale do Anhangabaú, Centro, São Paulo - SP
São Paulo Cultural Center
Architects: Eurico Prado Lopes and Luiz Telles
Year: 1982
Address: Vergueiro, 1000 - Paraíso, São Paulo - SP
Museu Brasileiro da Escultura (MuBE)
Architect: Paulo Mendes da Rocha
Year: 1995
Address: Av. Europa, 218 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP