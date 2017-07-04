A Curated Guide to the Modern Architecture of São Paulo

Save this picture! Samuel Cabral, via Flickr. License CC BY 2.0

There are many ways to get to know a city. There are those who, when commenting on a particular city they have visited, remember the gastronomy and restaurants they frequented. Other travelers will remember the music and the parties; others will remember specific markets or events. You, a keen ArchDaily reader, probably took careful note of the architecture above anything else.

Each of these means of knowing a city keeps specificities and riches, but none of them alone can recreate a faithful mental landscape of the real city. There is no problem in this, after all, the same city can be very different for two people who live in it or who are visiting it. Among these ways of getting to know a city, we focus on architecture, more specifically, the modern architecture of São Paulo, in an attempt to offer our readers a look at one of the largest city in South America from an architectural approach

We have selected some widely known works and others less cited, so that this guide of São Paulo's architecture is as interesting for those accustomed to the city as it is for those who pass through it sporadically or even those who have never visited it but are planning a trip.

Next, get to know São Paulo from some of the most important works of modern architecture in the city.

Architect: Gregori Warchavchik

Year: 1928

Address: Santa Cruz, 325 - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Vilanova Artigas

Year: 1949

Address: Barão de Jaceguaí, 1151 - Campo Belo, São Paulo-SP

Architects: Rino Levi, Roberto Cerqueira Cesar, Miguel Forte, Jacob Ruchti, Galiano Ciampaglia, Zenon Lotufo, Abelardo de Souza and Helio Duarte

Year: 1950

Address: Bento Freitas, 306 - Vila Buarque, São Paulo - SP

© Fernando Stankuns via Flickr. License CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Lina Bo Bardi

Year: 1951

Address: General Almério de Moura, 200 - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Oswaldo Bratke

Year: 1953

Address: Av. Morumbi, 4077 - Morumbi, São Paulo - SP

Architect: David Libeskind

Year: 1958

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 - Consolação, São Paulo - SP

© Acervo Digital Rino Levi FAU PUC Campinas

Architect: Rino Levi

Year: 1959

Address: Av. Nove de Julho, 5170 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP

Architects: Paulo Mendes da Rocha and João De Gennaro

Year: 1961

Address: Rua Honduras, 1400 - Jardim América, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Siffredi & Bardelli and Alfredo Mathias

Year: 1963

Address: Av. São João, 439 - República, São Paulo - SP

© Gabriel de Andrade Fernandes, via Flickr. License CC BY-SA 2.0

Architect: Eduardo Corona

Year: 1964

Address: Av. Prof. Lineu Prestes, 338 - Butantã, São Paulo - SP

© Alessandra Ramos Pinto, via Flickr. License CC BY-SA 2.0

Architects: Salvador Candia and Gian Carlo Gasperini

Year: 1964

Address: Av. São Luís, 187 - Centro, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Hans Broos

Year: 1965

Address: Humberto I - Vila Mariana, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Vilanova Artigas

Year: 1968

Address: Cecap, Guarulhos - SP

Architects: Vilanova Artigas and Carlos Cascaldi

Year: 1969

Address: Lago Street, 876 - Cidade Universitária, São Paulo - SP

Architect: Ruy Ohtake

Year: 1970

Address: Rua Antônio de Macedo Soares, 1800 - Campo Belo, São Paulo - SP

Architect: José Oswaldo Vilela

Year: 1979

Address: Rua Henrique Schaumann, 777 - Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP

Architects: Shieh Shueh Yau and Gustavo Neves da Rocha Filho

Year: 1980

Address: R. Arsênio Tavolieri, 45 - Jabaquara, São Paulo - SP

Courtesy of São Paulo City

Architects: Jorge Wilheim, Rosa Kliass and Jamil Kfouri

Year: 1981

Address: Vale do Anhangabaú, Centro, São Paulo - SP

Architects: Eurico Prado Lopes and Luiz Telles

Year: 1982

Address: Vergueiro, 1000 - Paraíso, São Paulo - SP

© Nicolas de Camaret. Courtesy of Arquivo Arq

Architect: Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Year: 1995

Address: Av. Europa, 218 - Jardim Europa, São Paulo - SP