  South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte

South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte

  • 05:00 - 4 July, 2017
South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte
South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia © Sergio Grazia +50

  • Project Manager

    Frédéric Gams

  • Construction Site Manager

    Patrice Lalanne

  • Steel Structure Engineering Consultant

    Jean Marc Weill

  • Concrete Engineering Consultant

    CETIS

  • Landscape Design

    Diala Haddad
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

From the architect. The « South Coast of Landes » house is located between the marine lake and the sea on a dune planted with pine trees and cork oaks.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

In fact, this is the transformation of an existing house of which we’ve kept only its built-in basement in the slope of the site.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The new construction made in wood and steel, to be as light as possible, leans on a concrete slab of distribution built on top of the existing basement. The square plan organizes the living room, the open kitchen and two bedrooms around a patio. The two floors communicate via a central staircase. The planted roof is accessible from the patio by another staircase 

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The square is emphasized by a gallery surmounted by a protective overhanging porch roof which is surrounding the whole house. The gallery is embellished with sliding trellises.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Section
Section
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

The materials are uniform everywhere: Burgundy stone for the floors, larch wood for the ceilings and the joinery, Red Cedar for the trellises and concrete for structural elements of underfloor and bracing.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Cite: "South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte" 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily.
Read comments
