South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte

Architects
Location40150 Hossegor, France
Architect in ChargeJean-Philippe PARGADE
Area200.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Project ManagerFrédéric Gams
Construction Site ManagerPatrice Lalanne
Steel Structure Engineering ConsultantJean Marc Weill
Concrete Engineering ConsultantCETIS
Landscape DesignDiala Haddad
From the architect. The « South Coast of Landes » house is located between the marine lake and the sea on a dune planted with pine trees and cork oaks.
In fact, this is the transformation of an existing house of which we’ve kept only its built-in basement in the slope of the site.
The new construction made in wood and steel, to be as light as possible, leans on a concrete slab of distribution built on top of the existing basement. The square plan organizes the living room, the open kitchen and two bedrooms around a patio. The two floors communicate via a central staircase. The planted roof is accessible from the patio by another staircase
The square is emphasized by a gallery surmounted by a protective overhanging porch roof which is surrounding the whole house. The gallery is embellished with sliding trellises.
The materials are uniform everywhere: Burgundy stone for the floors, larch wood for the ceilings and the joinery, Red Cedar for the trellises and concrete for structural elements of underfloor and bracing.