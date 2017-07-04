South Coast of Landes House / PARGADE Architecte

+50

Architects PARGADE Architecte

Location 40150 Hossegor, France

Architect in Charge Jean-Philippe PARGADE

Area 200.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Sergio Grazia

Project Manager Frédéric Gams

Construction Site Manager Patrice Lalanne

Steel Structure Engineering Consultant Jean Marc Weill

Concrete Engineering Consultant CETIS

Landscape Design Diala Haddad More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The « South Coast of Landes » house is located between the marine lake and the sea on a dune planted with pine trees and cork oaks.

In fact, this is the transformation of an existing house of which we’ve kept only its built-in basement in the slope of the site.

The new construction made in wood and steel, to be as light as possible, leans on a concrete slab of distribution built on top of the existing basement. The square plan organizes the living room, the open kitchen and two bedrooms around a patio. The two floors communicate via a central staircase. The planted roof is accessible from the patio by another staircase

The square is emphasized by a gallery surmounted by a protective overhanging porch roof which is surrounding the whole house. The gallery is embellished with sliding trellises.

The materials are uniform everywhere: Burgundy stone for the floors, larch wood for the ceilings and the joinery, Red Cedar for the trellises and concrete for structural elements of underfloor and bracing.