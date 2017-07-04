World
  The Mango House / Studio PKA

The Mango House / Studio PKA

  • 00:00 - 4 July, 2017
The Mango House / Studio PKA
The Mango House / Studio PKA, © Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

© Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha © Amit Pasricha +24

  • Architects

    Studio PKA

  • Location

    Alibag, Maharashtra, India

  • Lead Architects

    Puran Kumar, Nidhi Kanoi

  • Area

    6000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Amit Pasricha

  • Civil/ Structural Consultants

    Mehta Associates

  • Landscape Consultants

    JKD HortiTech

  • HVAC Consultants

    Advent Engineers
© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

From the architect. The Mango House is the physical manifestation of a quest to connect with the natural environment. The essence of design here is simplicity in thought and expression through the form, material and décor of the structure. The organic nature of construction successfully connects the outside with the inside and thus manages to convey an earthy feel through its free-flowing plan. The house is a blend of various elements & building materials that are ‘azonic’, lending simplicity to the design.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Since mango trees dominated the plot, the house clearly gets its definition from them to ensure that the basic value of being organic or adopting green culture was exercised. These 70-80 year old inhabitants of the plot became the deciding and guiding factors for the design and concept for the house.

The mango trees in the north, south and east directions demarcated the boundary of the house.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

The aim was to be able to view the surrounding landscape from any point within the abode – along the north-south as well as the east-west axes. This led to an entrance on all four sides for an uninterrupted view of the verdant softscape outside.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

There were some certainties that were a given – the entrance to the north; as there was space for a driveway, and the kitchen to the east; to catch the early morning sun.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

There was a need for a balance between the open and covered spaces. With the restrictions imposed by the trees on the construction, the only solution was to go a level up but stay true to the village like feel.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

The house reflects a free flowing and uninterrupted connect with its surroundings without losing the proportion in design.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Creating volume was an important aspect of the structure and with the sloping roof one gets about 35 feet at the highest point. This is emphatically accentuated at the suspended staircase as it sweeps up to the first floor. A skylight here and another over the dining area allow light to filter in and underscore the feeling of vastness.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

This vastness of space and its uninterrupted connect with the surroundings is the highlight of the house.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha

Alluding to the vernacular, a rich sense of culture and tradition is ever present - The Mango House helps the city-dwelling family to connect with nature by being organic in both spirit and content.

© Amit Pasricha
© Amit Pasricha
