  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Brazil
  5. a+ arquitetura
  6. 2016
  Access to Sugarloaf Mountain Cable Car / a+ arquitetura

Access to Sugarloaf Mountain Cable Car / a+ arquitetura

  • 15:00 - 21 August, 2017
Access to Sugarloaf Mountain Cable Car / a+ arquitetura
  • Architects

    a+ arquitetura

  • Location

    Av. Pasteur, 520 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22290-240, Brazil

  • Architects in Charge

    Manuel Fiaschi, Guilherme Lozinsky, Bianca Bruno, Gustavo Felizardo, Sílvia Antunes

  • Area

    1010.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    André Nazareth

  • Construction

    Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira

  • Landscape design

    Luciano Fiaschi Arquitetura paisagística SC LTDA

  • Timber Structure

    Rewood

  • Lighting design

    Lumini

  • Contractor

    Hydra Engenharia e Saneamento Ltda.

  • Manager

    Archiplan

  • Structural project

    CCLS Projetos de Engenharia Ltda

  • Installations

    JCSF Instalações e projetos de engenharia LTDA

  • Client

    Companhia Caminho Aéreo Pão de Açúcar
From the architect. For its historical, cultural and affective importance to Rio’s inhabitants, the respect towards the natural monument that is the Sugar Loaf was key to the design. The built canopy is light, transparent and harmonically connected to the context, which is a protagonist in that scenario.

Floor Plan - After
Floor Plan - After
Before the intervention, the loading and unloading of passengers and visitors was made under ordinary plastic tents that compromised the spatial and visual quality of the landscape, and had the sense of something temporary.

Details
Details
The proposal aims to enhance the touristic activity and create a friendlier and interesting public space, organizing the pedestrian and vehicle flows throughout the site. The square accommodates visitors with a series of benches, bicycle racks and plenty of light at nighttime, as well as a system of electric plugs that allow events to happen in the public environment. Access to the cable car is made by the grid-shaped canopy, built with glued laminated timber, also called glulam, bringing comfort, shade and ease to tourists on highly demanded days

