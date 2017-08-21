Access to Sugarloaf Mountain Cable Car / a+ arquitetura

+23

Architects a+ arquitetura

Location Av. Pasteur, 520 - Urca, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22290-240, Brazil

Architects in Charge Manuel Fiaschi, Guilherme Lozinsky, Bianca Bruno, Gustavo Felizardo, Sílvia Antunes

Area 1010.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs André Nazareth

Construction Carpinteria Estruturas de Madeira

Landscape design Luciano Fiaschi Arquitetura paisagística SC LTDA

Timber Structure Rewood

Lighting design Lumini

Contractor Hydra Engenharia e Saneamento Ltda.

Manager Archiplan

Structural project CCLS Projetos de Engenharia Ltda

Installations JCSF Instalações e projetos de engenharia LTDA

Client Companhia Caminho Aéreo Pão de Açúcar More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. For its historical, cultural and affective importance to Rio’s inhabitants, the respect towards the natural monument that is the Sugar Loaf was key to the design. The built canopy is light, transparent and harmonically connected to the context, which is a protagonist in that scenario.

Before the intervention, the loading and unloading of passengers and visitors was made under ordinary plastic tents that compromised the spatial and visual quality of the landscape, and had the sense of something temporary.

The proposal aims to enhance the touristic activity and create a friendlier and interesting public space, organizing the pedestrian and vehicle flows throughout the site. The square accommodates visitors with a series of benches, bicycle racks and plenty of light at nighttime, as well as a system of electric plugs that allow events to happen in the public environment. Access to the cable car is made by the grid-shaped canopy, built with glued laminated timber, also called glulam, bringing comfort, shade and ease to tourists on highly demanded days