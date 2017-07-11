World
i

i

i

  7. Santa Luzia Archeological Site Reception Building / Paula Santos

Santa Luzia Archeological Site Reception Building / Paula Santos

  • 05:00 - 11 July, 2017
Santa Luzia Archeological Site Reception Building / Paula Santos
Santa Luzia Archeological Site Reception Building / Paula Santos, © Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

© Luís Ferreira Alves

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

From the architect. Enclosed archeological remains, in circular structures, settlements, in dark granite stone meticulously cut and diagonally prepared, in circles cut into the landscape.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The idea of an enclosed space, of a new structure hewn towards the interior, provided the project with a closed longitudinal body, in textured concrete, with three inner courtyards which afford intervals among the programmatic spaces. 

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The higher reading of this volume translates this idea taken from the existing structures, now in a formal exercise and in a great stiffness of design.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves

The modular construction uses exposed concrete both indoors and in the exterior, with the inner surface which supports the building consisting of concrete poured in situ, and the outer surfaces consisting of prefabricated panels of textured concrete in large dimensions, as if they were great, moulded stones.

© Luís Ferreira Alves
© Luís Ferreira Alves
Products:

Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning Portugal
Cite: "Santa Luzia Archeological Site Reception Building / Paula Santos" [Recepção - Citânia de Santa Luzia / Paula Santos] 11 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874930/santa-luzia-archeological-site-reception-building-paula-santos/>
