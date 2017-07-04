World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Ilimelgo Reimagines Future of Urban Agriculture in Romainville

Ilimelgo Reimagines Future of Urban Agriculture in Romainville

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ilimelgo Reimagines Future of Urban Agriculture in Romainville
Save this picture!
Ilimelgo Reimagines Future of Urban Agriculture in Romainville , Courtesy of Ilimelgo
Courtesy of Ilimelgo

In their winning competition entry, French architecture firm Ilimelgo reimagines the future of urban agriculture with a vertical farming complex in the Parisian suburb of Romainville. The project integrates production of produce into the city through a 1000 square meter greenhouse that maximizes sunlight and natural ventilation. Recognizing the developing world’s diminishing agricultural space, the project aims to meet the growing demands for crop cultivation in urban environments.

Courtesy of Ilimelgo Courtesy of Ilimelgo Courtesy of Ilimelgo Courtesy of Ilimelgo +5

Conscious of this need, the city of Romainville has been supporting sustainable and forward-thinking alternatives to small plot-based agriculture. Though they have implemented many rooftop and allotment gardens in the past decade, the Vertical Farm represents a comprehensive dedication to sustainability, education, and local economic participation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ilimelgo
Courtesy of Ilimelgo

The building is split into two wings to aid crop growth, taking advantage of sunlight and limiting shade. Organic building materials such as straw bale and wood fiber insulation add to the sustainability of the project. The form of the Vertical Farm, a rectangular prism with a triangular roofline, is a reference to the existing architecture in the area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ilimelgo
Courtesy of Ilimelgo

The ground floor of the building houses educational space, offering workshops and an instructional garden to teach the public about cultivation. Also included on the first floor is a place for crops to be sold.The Vertical Farm creates a small production loop, growing produce in the same place where is available for purchase by local residents.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ilimelgo
Courtesy of Ilimelgo

The upper floors feature spaces for bio-intensive farming using culture containers. Specially irrigated to provide healthy environments for specific crops, the containers also allow for a flexible and dynamic organization of space. The facility houses a mushroom farm, orchards, a henhouse, and laboratories that experiment in seed germination.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Ilimelgo
Courtesy of Ilimelgo

Currently raising funds for the project, the final delivery is slated for Summer 2018.

News Via: Ilimelgo.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Annalise Zorn. "Ilimelgo Reimagines Future of Urban Agriculture in Romainville " 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874922/ilimelgo-reimagines-future-of-urban-agriculture-in-romainville/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »