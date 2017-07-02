LineCAD Offers Solid Collection of Free Architecture CAD Blocks (No Strings Attached)

The people have spoken and the message is clear: “We want CAD blocks, reference drawings in DWG format and templates of all kinds!” Well, feast your eyes on this latest discovery, www.linecad.com. The site is a catch-all for downloadable DWGs and blocks whose scope even goes beyond architecture. (Shout out to your engineer buddies looking for pumps, pipes and gauges!)

Each post contains a different file, and the site offers at least 150 downloadable DWGs in the architecture category, including:

Free Downloadable CAD Blocks

Bathroom CAD Blocks

Meeting Room CAD Blocks

Garage Door CAD Blocks

Public Toilet CAD Blocks

Tree and Plant CAD Blocks

Transportation/Vehicle CAD Blocks

People CAD Blocks

Furniture CAD Blocks

Office Furniture CAD Blocks

Doors and Windows CAD Blocks

Cabinets CAD Blocks

Chairs CAD Blocks

Water Cooler CAD Blocks

Washing Machine CAD Blocks

Wall Lights CAD Blocks

Vase CAD Blocks

Urinal CAD Blocks

Urban Lighting Design CAD Blocks

Truck CAD Blocks

Tram CAD Blocks

Train CAD Blocks

Faucet/Taps CAD Blocks

Street Light CAD Blocks

Stair CAD Blocks

Sofa CAD Blocks

Sockets CAD Blocks

Sink CAD Blocks

Shrubs CAD Blocks

Refrigerator CAD Blocks

Outdoor Furniture CAD Blocks

Lattices and Fences CAD Blocks

Kitchen Equipment CAD Blocks



