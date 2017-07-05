Casa G / g3arquitectos

+27

Architects g3arquitectos

Location Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico

Author Architect Ana González

Area 570.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Yoshihiro Koitani

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Octavio Pérez

Landscape Guillermo Lizardi

Structural Engineering Iñaki Barinagarrementería

Passive Systems Sergio Rodríguez More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located on the edge of a ravine, the house isolates itself from the neighbors and opens to the landscape of the glen. While its thermal and acoustic qualities contribute to its habitability, it is its density and texture that build the tour experience that connects the threshold with the landscape.

The plot with its trapezoidal proportion, narrow at the front and wide at the back complicated the access, which is resolved laterally, however the final setup allows the link between all common spaces and bedrooms to the natural protected area.

Handmade blocks made on site are the central material exploration of the house. These blocks are carried to the limit to configure different lighting atmospheres, tactile signals and acoustic ceilings, given the ease of its handling.

The project is designed not to require active cooling and heating systems by using 30 centimeter-wide walls, double-glazed windows and crossed ventilation.

The garage, the kitchen and the public areas are located on the ground floor. The private and service areas are found on the second story, while the guest room is left on the basement.