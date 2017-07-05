World
  Casa G / g3arquitectos

Casa G / g3arquitectos

  11:00 - 5 July, 2017
Casa G / g3arquitectos
© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

  • Architects

    g3arquitectos

  • Location

    Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico

  • Author Architect

    Ana González

  • Area

    570.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Yoshihiro Koitani

  • Construction

    Octavio Pérez

  • Landscape

    Guillermo Lizardi

  • Structural Engineering

    Iñaki Barinagarrementería

  • Passive Systems

    Sergio Rodríguez
© Yoshihiro Koitani

From the architect. Located on the edge of a ravine, the house isolates itself from the neighbors and opens to the landscape of the glen. While its thermal and acoustic qualities contribute to its habitability, it is its density and texture that build the tour experience that connects the threshold with the landscape.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The plot with its trapezoidal proportion, narrow at the front and wide at the back complicated the access, which is resolved laterally, however the final setup allows the link between all common spaces and bedrooms to the natural protected area.

© Yoshihiro Koitani

Handmade blocks made on site are the central material exploration of the house. These blocks are carried to the limit to configure different lighting atmospheres, tactile signals and acoustic ceilings, given the ease of its handling.

Upper Floor Plan
Upper Floor Plan

The project is designed not to require active cooling and heating systems by using 30 centimeter-wide walls, double-glazed windows and crossed ventilation.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The garage, the kitchen and the public areas are located on the ground floor. The private and service areas are found on the second story, while the guest room is left on the basement.

© Yoshihiro Koitani
Section 1
Section 1
© Yoshihiro Koitani
