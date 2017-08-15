World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Norway
  5. Various Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Villa Faun / Various Architects

Villa Faun / Various Architects

  • 02:00 - 15 August, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Villa Faun / Various Architects
Save this picture!
Villa Faun / Various Architects, © Ibrahim Elhayawan
© Ibrahim Elhayawan

© Ibrahim Elhayawan © Roger Sandvær © Roger Sandvær © Ibrahim Elhayawan +31

  • Architects

    Various Architects

  • Location

    Oslo, Norway

  • Lead Architect

    Ibrahim Elhayawan

  • Design Team

    Isabell Adamofski, Ibrahim Elhayawan, Alexander H. Berg, Birgitte J. Haug, Laura Martinez

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ibrahim Elhayawan, Roger Sandvær

  • Landscape

    Simons Hagedesign og Østlandsentreprenøren

  • Lighting

    Concept Design AS

  • Electrical

    AA elektro / Micromatic
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ibrahim Elhayawan
© Ibrahim Elhayawan

From the architect. Villa Faun is an apartment complex located in the Northwest hill side of Oslo, Norway, with a great view over the city and to the Oslo Fjord. The neighbourhood is characterised by various types of Norwegian houses built during the last 100 years.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

The main intention for Villa Faun was to bring together a unifying identity to the project, while creating individual and private units. The building is placed on the site and oriented with an angle to frame views and natural daylight for indoor and outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
© Roger Sandvær
© Roger Sandvær

Villa Faun has a basic pitched-roof house shape, that is developed according to the functions and surroundings. The roof, together with Northern and Southern facades create a massive wooden envelope. The other two facades contrast with the envelope in form, material and colour. These facades are characterised with playful extrusions and intrusions that give individual identity to each unit.

Save this picture!
Facade 4
Facade 4

This playfulness breaks down the scale of the facades and creates a dynamic form, while the clear wooden envelope balances the overall expression. Therefor Villa Faun appears both calm and playful. The architecture has a unique character and at the same time it fits with the surrounding context in harmony with traditional neighbouring villas.

Save this picture!
© Ibrahim Elhayawan
© Ibrahim Elhayawan

Due to the sloping terrain, The volumes are designed with split-levels, so that both apartments on the ground floor could get straight into the garden.The split level also allows extra height for the upper apartments which provides generous spaces. The pitched-roof has an asymmetrical shape that works well the split level design and allows for additional height. Hence the possibility to create an extra mezzanine floor within building height regulations. The car parking is located in an underground garage, to maximise green areas and create more enjoyable outdoor spaces.

Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

The massive wooden envelope is visible in the interior and is integrated with various functions, including fire places, kitchen units and ventilation in addition to built-in benches and deep window frames.

Save this picture!
© Roger Sandvær
© Roger Sandvær
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Norway
Cite: "Villa Faun / Various Architects" 15 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874880/villa-faun-various-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »