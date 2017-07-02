World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Our Favorite Nordic Photographers: The Best Photos of The Week

Our Favorite Nordic Photographers: The Best Photos of The Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Our Favorite Nordic Photographers: The Best Photos of The Week

Often informed by its harsh climate and stunning landscapes, Nordic design, specifically architecture, has a unique relationship with nature. Photographers of Nordic architecture have benefitted from studying this close connection in their photos that experiment with capturing light, innovative materials, and landscape to create a compelling composition. Below is a selection of images of both public and private architecture by prominent photographers such as Pasi Aalto, Bert Leandersson, Mika Huisman and Åke E: Lindman.

© Åke E:son Lindman © Pasi Aalto © Åke E:son Lindman © Rasmus Hjortshøj +8

Åke E-son Lindman

Juniper House /Murman Arkitekter

Save this picture!
Our Favorite Nordic Photographers: The Best Photos of The Week, © Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Pasi Aalto

Fleinvær Refugium / TYIN Tegnestue + Rintala Eggertsson Architects

Save this picture!
© Pasi Aalto
© Pasi Aalto

Åke E-son Lindman

Ornberget – Spine/Precipice / Petra Gipp Arkitek

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Bert Leandersson

Karlshamn Cold Bath House / White Arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Bert Leandersson
© Bert Leandersson

Rasmus Hjortshøj

Frederiksvej Kindergarten / COBE

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Åke E-son Lindman

Lomma Apartments / FOJAB arkitekter

Save this picture!
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Rasmus Hjortshø

The Silo / COBE

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

 

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "Our Favorite Nordic Photographers: The Best Photos of The Week" 02 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874865/our-favorite-nordic-photographers-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »