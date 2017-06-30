World
  The Year's Best Architectural iPhone Photos Win 2017 IPPAWARDS

The Year's Best Architectural iPhone Photos Win 2017 IPPAWARDS

The Year's Best Architectural iPhone Photos Win 2017 IPPAWARDS
Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
The year's best architectural photos have been announced as winners of 2017 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Founded in 2007 – the same year as the release of the first iPhone – IPPAWARDS is the first and longest running iPhone photography competition. Now in its 10th year, the awards continue to select the best images taken by iPhone, iPad or iPod touch from a variety of categories including Landscape, Animals, People, Still Life and Architecture.

This year’s architecture category was won by Paddy Chao for his photo of Chand Baori, one of the deepest stepwells in India. Second prize was awarded to Naian Feng for his shot of the red walls of Beijing's Forbidden City.

Continue after the break to see the winning and honorable mention photos.

1st Place - Architecture © Paddy Chao. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS 2nd Place - Architecture © Naian Feng. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS © Masoud Farhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS © Charles Hu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS +53

1st Prize - Paddy Chao, Taipei, Taiwan

1st Place - Architecture © Paddy Chao. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
Chand Baori
“This photo was taken when I was traveling in India. Chand Baori consists of 3,500 narrow steps over 13 storeys. It extends approximately 30 meters into the ground making it one of the deepest and largest stepwells in India. I marveled these elegant stepwells and shadows, I immediately took out my camera and captured this beautiful scene before it was gone.”

2nd Prize - Naian Feng, Shanghai, China

2nd Place - Architecture © Naian Feng. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
“This photo was shot during a trip to the Forbidden City in Beijing. I was walking on this wide boulevard with two high red walls on both sides which really make me feel nervous and majestic. There were pigeons flying around the Forbidden City from time to time, this particular photo was one of the shots I took using the burst mode on my iPhone.”

Honorable Mentions

Hover over the image for photographer credits.

© Masoud Farhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Charles Hu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© David Welsh. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Gunther Kleinert. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Juqiang Song. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Charlotte Steffan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Anna Kochergina. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Kechen Song. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Joseph Cyr. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Jinguang Xie. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© KokYew Chong. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Lukasz Maliszewski. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Kuanglong Zhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Carlo Maeker. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Bin Wang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Agustin Garza. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Csaba Farkas. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Dongrui Yu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Alejandro Lome. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Cocu Liu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Beata Krowicka. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Marion Gaillardet. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© YuMing Guan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Jeremy Steglitz. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Xu Pan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© C Shen. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Daniel Rader. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Mariusz Majewski. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Giovanni Casini. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Marwan Helal. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Yan Li. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Michael O'Neal. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Michele Palazzo. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Kuanglong Zhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Samir Hamaiel. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Chaotong Deng. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Scott Simpson. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Marino Saul Castro Shawer. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Mathieu Cornelus. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Todd Beltz. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Jinquan Li. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Glenn Homann. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Vasco Galhardo Simoes. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Greg Arment. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Sara Greig. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Song Han. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Jessica Dyer. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Jonathan Rapoport. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Shangen Chen. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
© Xiaoyang Wang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS
To see all of the 2017 winners from every category, visit the IPPAWARDS website, here.

