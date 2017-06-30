The Year's Best Architectural iPhone Photos Win 2017 IPPAWARDS

The year's best architectural photos have been announced as winners of 2017 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Founded in 2007 – the same year as the release of the first iPhone – IPPAWARDS is the first and longest running iPhone photography competition. Now in its 10th year, the awards continue to select the best images taken by iPhone, iPad or iPod touch from a variety of categories including Landscape, Animals, People, Still Life and Architecture.

This year’s architecture category was won by Paddy Chao for his photo of Chand Baori, one of the deepest stepwells in India. Second prize was awarded to Naian Feng for his shot of the red walls of Beijing's Forbidden City.

Continue after the break to see the winning and honorable mention photos.

+53

1st Prize - Paddy Chao, Taipei, Taiwan

Save this picture! 1st Place - Architecture © Paddy Chao. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Chand Baori

“This photo was taken when I was traveling in India. Chand Baori consists of 3,500 narrow steps over 13 storeys. It extends approximately 30 meters into the ground making it one of the deepest and largest stepwells in India. I marveled these elegant stepwells and shadows, I immediately took out my camera and captured this beautiful scene before it was gone.”

2nd Prize - Naian Feng, Shanghai, China

Save this picture! 2nd Place - Architecture © Naian Feng. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

“This photo was shot during a trip to the Forbidden City in Beijing. I was walking on this wide boulevard with two high red walls on both sides which really make me feel nervous and majestic. There were pigeons flying around the Forbidden City from time to time, this particular photo was one of the shots I took using the burst mode on my iPhone.”

Honorable Mentions

Hover over the image for photographer credits.

Save this picture! © Masoud Farhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Charles Hu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © David Welsh. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Gunther Kleinert. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Juqiang Song. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Charlotte Steffan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Anna Kochergina. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Kechen Song. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Joseph Cyr. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Jinguang Xie. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © KokYew Chong. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Lukasz Maliszewski. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Kuanglong Zhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Carlo Maeker. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Bin Wang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Agustin Garza. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Csaba Farkas. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Dongrui Yu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Alejandro Lome. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Cocu Liu. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Beata Krowicka. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Marion Gaillardet. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © YuMing Guan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Jeremy Steglitz. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Xu Pan. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © C Shen. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Daniel Rader. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Mariusz Majewski. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Giovanni Casini. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Marwan Helal. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Yan Li. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Michael O'Neal. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Michele Palazzo. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Kuanglong Zhang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Samir Hamaiel. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Chaotong Deng. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Scott Simpson. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Marino Saul Castro Shawer. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Mathieu Cornelus. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Todd Beltz. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Jinquan Li. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Glenn Homann. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Vasco Galhardo Simoes. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Greg Arment. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Sara Greig. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Song Han. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Jessica Dyer. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Jonathan Rapoport. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Shangen Chen. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

Save this picture! © Xiaoyang Wang. Image Courtesy of IPPAWARDS

To see all of the 2017 winners from every category, visit the IPPAWARDS website, here.