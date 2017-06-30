World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Stefano Boeri on Designing the World's First Forest City in China

Stefano Boeri on Designing the World's First Forest City in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Stefano Boeri on Designing the World's First Forest City in China

I really hope that this experiment will become a reference for many other architects, for many other urban planners, for many other public administrators and politicians, in order to implement, improve and multiplicate the realization of forest cities in China and all over the world.

In this video, Stefano Boeri explains the design of the just-announced Lizhou Forest City, which, when completed in 2020, will become the world’s first ground-up city constructed employing the firm’s signature Vertical Forest research.

Boeri explains the evolution of the concept from their first Vertical Forest project in Milan to the Lizhou development, which will accommodate up to 30,000 people in a master plan of environmentally efficient structures covered top-to-bottom in plants and trees, as well as the planning processes required to bring the project to fruition.

Learn more about the project here:

World's First Vertical Forest City Breaks Ground in China

Construction has begun on the Liuzhou Forest City in the mountainous region of Guangxi, China. Designed by Stefano Boeri Architetti, the new ground-up city will accommodate up to 30,000 people in a master plan of environmentally efficient structures covered top-to-bottom in plants and trees.

Video via Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Stefano Boeri on Designing the World's First Forest City in China" 30 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874853/stefano-boeri-on-designing-the-worlds-first-forest-city-in-china/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »