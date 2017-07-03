Kurumim House / PM Arquitetura + Bruno Pimenta

+61

From the architect. The premisse given by the clientes was to develop a project with the best cost and benefit relation. However, not giving up a construction with great quality with a contemporary architecture that, at the same time, does not deviate from the other existent houses from the condo, creating a cozy atmosphere. The clients are a young couple with three children. Another thing they asked was to create a house thinking about the children’s conviviality: wide rooms with generous spaces for the children to run and play and with the best view of all the social and external areas so they could keep na eye on them. In function of the requests, restrictions of the condo and limitations of the field with slope, we developed the project.

Since the firsts studies, we thought about a L implantation, dividing in two distincts modules, uniting the edifications by the social areas. We located the vertex of the L at the superior right corner of the field and, with that, we could leave a generous space on the center and left side of the field, where we created the pool, sauna, changing room and the garden.

For the edification, we opted for brickwork closure that did not need the use of plaster and painting, gerating significant savings in the construction phase and eliminating future repairs. But, for that, it was fundamental to utilize a high quality workmanship because the coatings chosen were external and internal finishing.

Therefore we opted to use the apparent structural concrete block in the two-floor module that is destinated to the home theater and two guests suites at the ground floor and one master suite, two bedrooms for the children with a common bathroom and one support suite at the upper floor.

At the social module, only with a ground floor and one meter above the structural module, we used wood structure, demolition brick that we found by the region and tile roofing, creating a conection with the other houses of the condo. To give it a contemporary atmosphere, instead of using a convencional plasterboard lining, we chose to use OSB lining and apparent electrodes for electrical installations.

The social module contemplates: living room, dining room, kitchen, service area, bathroom and service room. The external barbecue area is almost integrated to the kitchen’s counter, only separated by big wood and glass frames. At the external area we created a place for hammocks with a beautiful tree beside the dining table where they can rest after the meals. In front of this area, is the pool with infinity edge and, next to it, the “wood box” that locates the sauna and changing room. We wanted that this “wood box” interfered the less possible on the view, so we buried it on the ground creating a softer and more harmonic volume on the field. That gave us the possibility to use it’s roof for contemplation at night, creating the right spot for the external fireplace, developed by us. As far as we know, the clients love this place, where they can spend the winter nights with the children, telling stories and watching the stars.