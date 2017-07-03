Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus

-
Architects
Location7570 Grândola, Portugal
AuthorsManuel Aires Mateus, Francisco Aires Mateus
Area670.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
ClientSanta Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola
CoordinationJorge P Silva
CollaboratorsMarco Campolongo, Matteo Foresti, Előd Golicza
SpecialismAxial / Três Cês
ConstructionManuel Mateus Frazão
From the architect. The context in its distances, alignments, proportions, define the mass. The program determines the project. A meeting centre for large gatherings or small groups.
The ceiling, in its variations and geometry answers the program. A complete horizontal clearness outlines the space as a whole, which as atmosphere opposes to the weight of the vertical voids.
The support functions deepen the external and peripheral wall. The final image is determined by the interaction of internal space and occupied façade.