Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus

  • 11:00 - 3 July, 2017
Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus
Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus, © Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

© Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido © Nelson Garrido +42

  • Client

    Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Grândola

  • Coordination

    Jorge P Silva

  • Collaborators

    Marco Campolongo, Matteo Foresti, Előd Golicza

  • Specialism

    Axial / Três Cês

  • Construction

    Manuel Mateus Frazão
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

From the architect. The context in its distances, alignments, proportions, define the mass. The program determines the project. A meeting centre for large gatherings or small groups.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The ceiling, in its variations and geometry answers the program. A complete horizontal clearness outlines the space as a whole, which as atmosphere opposes to the weight of the vertical voids.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Section
Section
© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido

The support functions deepen the external and peripheral wall. The final image is determined by the interaction of internal space and occupied façade.

© Nelson Garrido
© Nelson Garrido
Cite: "Grândola Meeting Center / Aires Mateus" [Centro de Convívio de Grândola / Aires Mateus] 03 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874843/grandola-meeting-center-aires-mateus/>
