World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. United Kingdom
  5. AL_A
  6. 2017
  7. V&A Museum / AL_A

V&A Museum / AL_A

  • 03:00 - 4 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
V&A Museum / AL_A
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

© Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow © Hufton + Crow +29

  • Engineers (SMEP)

    Arup

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Aecom

  • Lighting Designer

    DHA Designs

  • Historic Building Adviser

    Giles Quarme & Associates

  • Planning Consultant

    DP9

  • Project Manager

    Lendlease

  • Main contractor

    Wates

  • Specialist AWS Contractor

    PAYE

  • Specialist Subcontractors

    Koninklijke Tichelaar Makkum – porcelain tiles; Octatube – oculus; Midland Alloy – Aston Webb Screen gates; Astins – gallery ceiling; EE Stairs – gallery staircase; Cornish Concrete – stepped terrace; Mazorati Ronchetti – café bar

  • Principal

    Amanda Levete

  • Project Director

    Alice Dietsch

  • Project Architect

    Matt Wilkinson

  • Team

    Ho-Yin Ng, Maximiliano Arrocet, Alex Bulygin, Blandine Plenard, Chiara Zaccagnini, Fernando Ruiz Barberan, Filippo Previtali, Giulio Pellizzon, Matthew Riley, Michael Levy, Michael Wetmore, Patrick Drewello, Peter Angrave, Peter King, Raffael Petrovic, Robert Rice, Rumen Stefanov, Song Jie Lim, Stefano Bertotti, Stephen Citrone, Win Assakul

  • Client

    Victoria & Albert Museum
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

From the architect. The V&A Exhibition Road Quarter took six years to realise and transforms the V&A’s former boilerhouse yard on London’s great cultural artery, Exhibition Road. This new entrance connects the Museum with its neighbours, reinforcing the Albertopolis vision of intellectual ambition and innovation and creates a sequence of major new spaces.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The Sackler Courtyard is the world’s first all-porcelain public courtyard, and comprises over 11,000 handmade porcelain tiles, inspired by the rich tradition of ceramics at the V&A. This new public space for London also houses a café with furniture designed for the space by AL_A and manufactured by Moroso. The Sackler Courtyard reveals architecturally significant façades and details that have never previously been seen by the public. These include sgraffito decoration on the side of the Henry Cole Wing – a decorative Renaissance technique using multiple layers of coloured plaster created by the first art students at the Museum, in the late 19th century. The stonework of the Aston Webb Screen retains the damage that World War II inflicted on the Museum, which is reflected in 11 sets of new metal gates, designed by AL_A. The gates have been manufactured with a pattern of perforations tracing the imprint of the shrapnel damage on the stonework as well as the Royal Crest in the central gate 

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The Blavatnik Hall is a new space that will transform how visitors experience and discover the Museum and collections. Connecting the newly displayed Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Galleries of Buddhist Art and the Dorothy and Michael Hintze Sculpture Galleries, The Blavatnik Hall gives views through to The John Madejski Garden, leads to a new shop, and connects to the historic Ceramic Staircase as well as the Sackler Centre for arts education, which reopens featuring the new John Lyon’s Charity Community Gallery.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow

The versatile, 1,100m sq column-free Sainsbury Gallery is one of the largest temporary exhibition galleries in the UK. This flexible exhibition space sits above a floor dedicated to art handling, conservation and preparation space. The new spaces reach as far as 18 metres below ground, directly beneath the Western Range of the V&A’s Grade I listed buildings: a daring engineering and construction challenge that is made visible to the public by steel columns and a beam painted in vivid international orange that are literally holding the weight of history and the Museum’s priceless collections above.

Save this picture!
© Hufton + Crow
© Hufton + Crow
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum United Kingdom
Cite: "V&A Museum / AL_A" 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874825/v-and-a-museum-al-a/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »