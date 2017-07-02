Administrative House / DOG

+12

Architects DOG

Location Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan

Lead Architects Ryutaro Saito

Area 124.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ippei Shinzawa

Manufacturers

Structural engineer Yasuhiro Kaneda / YKS

Facility engineer Kazuhiro endo / EOS plus

From the architect. It is a house for young couples have a hobby of motorcycle, and it’s located of yokohama-shi, kanagawa, Japan.

A site becomes into a tiered stand where old retaining wall starts over two steps.

Furthermore, this site has various legal limitation and it was able to be the very important design element that talks with the administration.

We designed two pieces of roof along with the tiered stand site with leaving the old retaining wall which we could not touch. They constitute a garage part and a house part, are isolated structurally and have a functional connection.

The roof and the ceiling have the same incline, and a consecutive dynamic ceiling appears in the room and links an interior and an exterior design.

Having various legal limitation, we suggested new type housing in the residential area of the tiered stand with catching it positively.