V8 Architects to Expand Renzo Piano's Tilted KPN Tower in Rotterdam

A year ago, Dutch telecom company KPN announced the move from its former headquarters in The Hague, to the famously leaning tower designed by Renzo Piano, at the foot of Rotterdam’s Erasmus Bridge. Completed in 2000, the tower is now set to undergo extensive renovation and expansion as part of the company’s relocation, to be headed by local firm V8 Architects with the intention of creating a new distinctive entry of the Wilhelminapier.

Piano himself was consulted in the design process, with the final proposal receiving his approval. "As a Rotterdam office, we are proud to have been asked to bring this characteristic building—and the first tower on the Wilhelminapier—to new life," said Michiel Raaphorst of V8." And we are honored our intervention is welcomed by Renzo Piano."

With a new 20 year lease agreement attached to the building, KPN have the opportunity to add further enhancements to what is already a distinctive building. The intention is to achieve this in a sustainable manner, creating viable future workplaces from existing offices in The Netherlands. The core of the project looks to maintain the identity and integrity of the existing tower with interventions.

V8’s proposed renovation entails a complete glass façade, complimenting the existing pylon by wrapping around it smoothly. The new plinth offers an element of transparency at the base of the tower on the Wilhelminapier, creating three access points from the street, the square, and the waterfront. The extension will include an auditorium to accommodate 350 people, 2 restaurants, 1600 workstations and Experience Centre, to increase collaboration and community events in the area.

With construction underway, work on the KPN Tower’s renovations is set to be completed by the end of 2017.

Architects V8 Architects

Project Manager Savills

Structural Engineer Royal Haskoning DHV

Installation Advisor Deerns

Building Physics & Acoustics Consultant DGMR

Fire Safety Consultant DGMR

Contractor Dura Vermeer

Area 25490.0 m2

Project Year 2017

