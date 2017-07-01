World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. See Thyssenkrupp's Sideways-Moving Elevator in Action

See Thyssenkrupp's Sideways-Moving Elevator in Action

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
See Thyssenkrupp's Sideways-Moving Elevator in Action

In this video, British YouTuber Tom Scott explores Thyssenkrupp’s potentially disruptive new "MULTI" elevator system,” which the company revealed in detail this week. Though only in its beta stage of development, being tested within the confines of ThyssenKrupp’s 246-meter tall “innovation” tower in Rottweil, Germany, Multi aims to transform high rise building design with horizontally moving elevator cabs.

The German firm’s cable-free system utilizes vertically mounted tracks, in-cab braking systems, and pivoting elevator tracks to whisk occupants up and across buildings faster and safer than traditional shaft based systems.

Watch the video above or read more about MULTI at the article below:

ThyssenKrupp Brings Sideways-Moving Elevator Innovation To Reality

In their latest press release, elevator manufacturer ThyssenKrupp announced new information about their cable-free system that rethinks the movement of the 1853 invention. Allowing for both horizontal and vertical transportation, "MULTI" has the capacity to innovate tall building design through its elimination of architectural constraints such as vertical alignment and elevator shaft dimensions.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Thomas Musca. "See Thyssenkrupp's Sideways-Moving Elevator in Action" 01 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874756/see-thyssenkrupps-sideways-moving-elevator-in-action/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »