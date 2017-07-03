Suburban House in Tychy / TTAT

+37

Architects TTAT

Location Tychy, Poland

Area 204.3 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Tomasz Zakrzewski

Manufacturers Loading...

Team Magdalena Tokarska, Piotr Tokarski, Bartosz Wolny More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The biggest asset of the parcel located in the suburbs of the city of Tychy is the surroundings of farmland and forests. The area is weakly urbanized and has a typical rural character. The parcel has a view over open space and characteristic farmyard buildings.

The nearest neighbourhood influenced the applied design solutions. The main idea was to continue the typical style of the buildings located in the surroundings as well as to maintain form of the house which is characteristic for the area. A simple and elongated body of the building along with the loft located under a gable roof was the most suitable solution for the accepted layout and matched the form of the buildings surrounding it. The body of the building blends into the traditional surroundings but got a modern look of the elevation due to the applied finishing materials and details, which gave the building its synthetic and minimalistic character. As a result the house combines the elements of traditional buildings with elements of modern architecture.

The function of the house was structured in such a way as to take advantage of the biggest asset of the parcel, which is its surroundings. The objective of the design was to evoke in the dwellers the sensation that the house is strongly integrated with the neighbourhood. Therefore in the centrally located living area, which consists of the living room, dining room and kitchen, big windows situated on the opposite walls overlook beautiful scenery. The blending of the interior and the exterior enhances the feeling that the house is strongly set in the context.

Big windows, situated on the opposite walls in the living room, allow different types of light enter the interior at different time of the day, and therefore the main living area is practically lit from the east to the west. Moreover, thanks to the elevated ceiling, indirect light from the living room illuminates the hall situated in the sleeping area on the first floor.

The ground floor plan consists of centrally situated daily living area along with the kitchen, larder and bathroom, completed with the entrance area and garage. Directly next to the living room there is a study and parents’ sleeping area. The loft creates space for four children and consists of twin rooms, two of them located along each gable wall of the house. The hall which links the rooms is a functional row with a dressing room, bathroom and a laundry room. It is lit thanks to a skylight located in the elevated part of the dining room.