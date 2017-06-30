T09 / BAST

+22

Architects BAST

Location Toulouse, France

Area 75.0 m2

Project Year 2017

From the architect. A barbers shop needs more space to develop its online commercial activities. The kitchen of an historic mansion is available across the street. To fill the new space that is too large for his sole occupation, the barber offers to house photographers in exchange of publicity shots of his online products. The space must therefore accommodate these activities. The vaulted kitchen space remains untouched. A technical floor made of concrete slabs and a sliding glazed portal allow for dual use of the space, adaptable to accomodate the needs of both the barber and photographer.