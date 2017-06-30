World






  7. T09 / BAST

  • 02:00 - 30 June, 2017
T09 / BAST, Courtesy of BAST
  • Architects

    BAST

  • Location

    Toulouse, France

  • Area

    75.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Courtesy of BAST
From the architect. A barbers shop needs more space to develop its online commercial activities. The kitchen of an historic mansion is available across the street. To fill the new space that is too large for his sole occupation, the barber offers to house photographers in exchange of publicity shots of his online products. The space must therefore accommodate these activities. The vaulted kitchen space remains untouched. A technical floor made of concrete slabs and a sliding glazed portal allow for dual use of the space, adaptable to accomodate the needs of both the barber and photographer.

Courtesy of BAST
Courtesy of BAST
Axonometric
Courtesy of BAST
Axonometric
Courtesy of BAST
Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Commercial Architecture Services France
Cite: "T09 / BAST" 30 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874740/t09-bast/>
