Villa E / MARC architects

Other Participants BREED Integrated Design (structural engineer), Bouwbedrijf Kon (contractor), Leurs Interieurbouw (interior manufacturer) More Specs Less Specs

MISSION

To design and construct an architecture which shows it´s sustainability onto the detail, the architects need excellent commissioning first. Secondly this will only be accomplished by crossing borders and embracing the uncertain. This project covered our trully desired design journey; the integration of all aspects of design and talented team members, bringing us results we couldn´t think of when we started. And, it specifically characterizes the client needs.

FACADE - ALUMINUM VEIL

The serene exterior contrasts highly to the rough inside of this 335m2 GFA villa along the waterside. The facades consists of aluminum cooling ribs, produced by Alinel, D-type panels. Coloring differently by sunlight during the day. Reflecting on nature´s most important aspect.

ENERGY SAVING - SUSTAINABILITY

The rough and edgy aluminum panels with their hard rigid ribs reflect sunlight in a way, looking at the facade from a distance, it turns into a smooth and soft white unblemished veil. Wrapped around the sturdy interior of the house. The ribs, 90 degrees angled to the backing panel, avoid direct sunlight to reheat the facade. The overall white color of the skin is a supporting aspect of this feature.

The heating system of the house is fully geothermal. There is no connection to the energy company which supplies the island. We used a warmth retaining system to reuse thermal energy and most of all electricity is solar based. All lights are LED. The highly insulating and reflecting white shell (insulation: Kingspan Kooltherm) combined with the triple glass window frames, accomplished our mission to design and construct an holistic combination of architecture and sustainability onto the very detail.

At the backside the house opens up and connects a large kitchen, dining and lifted living to overlook the surrounding water. The large window sliding frame measures 8 meters width and 3.2 meters height in triple glass.

CONCEPT OF DESIGN

“We prefer smooth and abstract design. We live on high speed in challenging and demanding jobs and love sometimes doing risky sports. We keep up in this tough world, but feel very vulnerable at the same time. We are of all down to earth and very sensitive in our core and hearts. We try to deal with this conflicting contrast in our ways. We learn day by day. We love to have our inner being expressed around us”.

PROGRAM

The program contains about 300m2 GFA and a 35m2 terrace which arised by moving the first level 3m to the south in order to have maximum sunlight into the northern gardens along the water. On ground floor you´ll find the main entrance next to the garage. This part of the house is lifted and contains the central heart of the house with stairs in a huge void. Furthermore there is a cosy living and working area in the front south-west corner. The dining and kitchen are on garden level. On the first floor there are a four (bed-)rooms of different sizes, two bathrooms and a dressing. In the basement we designed a guesthouse, a large storage and wine section and an important and efficient space for installations.

For the interior we mainly used rough materials to express the clients unpolished and imperfect inner being. Kids shout be able to play easily on floor without taking care of messing up. All floors are for this reason seamless. For the stairs and kitchen we used (untreated) steel panels. The roll patterns derived from flattening the steel plates, are symmetrically devided onto the cabinets. We used 200 year old Canadian barnwood sidings to design allmost all bathrooms furniture, sliding doors and wall coverings.