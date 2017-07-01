World
  Wellington on the Park / FoxJohnston

Wellington on the Park / FoxJohnston

  • 20:00 - 1 July, 2017
Wellington on the Park / FoxJohnston
Wellington on the Park / FoxJohnston, © Brett Boardman
  • Architects

    FoxJohnston

  • Location

    Waterloo NSW 2017, Australia

  • Architects in Charge

    Conrad Johnston, Scott Jackson, Nicola Fuller

  • Area

    6530.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Brett Boardman

  • Builder

    Uno Constructions

  • Structural

    Mance Arraj

  • Landscape

    Taylor Brammer

  • Client

    Barua
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Brett Boardman
From the architect. Fox Johnston’s newest completed multi residential project, Wellington on the Park, Waterloo, designed for Barua Group, includes many hallmarks of the practice’s distinctive architectural signature: bold sculptural forms, inside/outside permeability, nuanced use of materiality, internal courtyards and apartment gardens, and abundant light and space. 

© Brett Boardman
This is bold, confident architecture that seamlessly connects inside and outside, public and private spaces, with a dramatic saw tooth roof, expansive park views, inner courtyard, private balconies and rooftop gardens.

© Brett Boardman
Inside, one has a pervasive sense of light, space and wellbeing, and of remaining intimately connected to the nearby park.

© Brett Boardman
Wellington on the Park comprises 85 units, the top six with undulating ceilings and double height cathedral living spaces under a saw topped roofline, providing unparalleled solar access and space.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Fox Johnston was appointed to design both the architecture and the interiors for the building, ensuring all aspects of the project work together to deliver a seamless indoor and outdoor experience for apartment owners. Apartment orientation and layout, natural robust materials and even the mirror kitchen splashbacks have been conceived to enhance this feeling, reflecting the park and bringing it into the apartment.

© Brett Boardman
The way the master planning of this building has been resolved ensures that all perimeter apartments faced east and north, and each apartment benefits from a sunny aspect with views and outlook.

© Brett Boardman
Terrace and expansive rooftop gardens enhance the sense of being connected to the park and outdoors, while providing sheltered and welcoming places to rest and relax, and grow vegetables. 

© Brett Boardman
The architects have used a mix of facade materials to break down the building volume and articulate the facade.

Section
Section

Inside, a palette of warm natural materials creates welcoming, relaxed living spaced. Materials include Off-form concrete, Simmental Silver brick, Falzonal Flat-sheet Aluminium Cladding Colour: Mattgraudunkel, Fundermax barrique oak soffit cladding, Oak Flooring, Oak Veneer for kitchens, Limestone and mosaic tiles for bathroom

© Brett Boardman
Cite: "Wellington on the Park / FoxJohnston" 01 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874730/wellington-on-the-park-foxjohnston/>
