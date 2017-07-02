2L Attic / La Errería

+17

Architect La Errería

Location Paseo de los Molinos, Novelda, Alicante, Spain

Area 61.6 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs David Frutos

Manufacturers Loading...

Authors Carlos Sánchez García, Luis Navarro Jover

Contractor PROYECTOS Y EDIFICACIONES VIGRAN More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This, more than a project, is a process. A complex, adjusted in time and economy, process.Our experience and our interest in architecture tells us that to finish these processes in a succesful way requires a great effort and dedication. Especially if we want to achieve a really interesting result.

This penthouse wants to recreate a pleasant, special space. A space of enjoyment but, at the same time, versatile and flexible.

A small break in the heights. Therefore, it has been organized in a diaphanous way, allowing our clients to organize and take advantage of it according to their needs. And open to the outside world.

It has been conceived by emphasizing every detail to put into value the virtues of the environment. The views of the main mountains of the place, the relationship with the nearby pinewood or, simply, rise above the 'noise' to enjoy what we have beyond and, sometimes, we can not see.

Let's get up, enjoy and live what surrounds us.