World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. La Errería
  6. 2016
  7. 2L Attic / La Errería

2L Attic / La Errería

  • 09:00 - 2 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
2L Attic / La Errería
Save this picture!
2L Attic / La Errería, © David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos © David Frutos +17

  • Architect

    La Errería

  • Location

    Paseo de los Molinos, Novelda, Alicante, Spain

  • Area

    61.6 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    David Frutos

  • Authors

    Carlos Sánchez García, Luis Navarro Jover

  • Contractor

    PROYECTOS Y EDIFICACIONES VIGRAN
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

From the architect. This, more than a project, is a process. A complex, adjusted in time and economy, process.Our experience and our interest in architecture tells us that to finish these processes in a succesful way requires a great effort and dedication. Especially if we want to achieve a really interesting result. 

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric
Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

This penthouse wants to recreate a pleasant, special space. A space of enjoyment but, at the same time, versatile and flexible.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

A small break in the heights. Therefore, it has been organized in a diaphanous way, allowing our clients to organize and take advantage of it according to their needs. And open to the outside world.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

It has been conceived by emphasizing every detail to put into value the virtues of the environment. The views of the main mountains of the place, the relationship with the nearby pinewood or, simply, rise above the 'noise' to enjoy what we have beyond and, sometimes, we can not see.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Let's get up, enjoy and live what surrounds us.

Save this picture!
© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Spain
Cite: "2L Attic / La Errería" [Ático 2L / La Errería] 02 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874729/2l-attic-la-erreria/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »