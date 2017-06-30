World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. DMOA architects
  6. 2015
  7. The Screen / DMOA architects

The Screen / DMOA architects

  • 03:00 - 30 June, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Screen / DMOA architects
Save this picture!
The Screen / DMOA architects, © Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

© Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans © Luc Roymans +36

  • Architects

    DMOA architects

  • Location

    Bierbeek, Belgium

  • Lead Architects

    Charlotte Gryspeerdt, Benjamin Denef, Matthias Mattelaer

  • Area

    440.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Luc Roymans

  • Engineering

    Marcel Lavreysen

  • Structural work

    Bouwbedrijf Geuns

  • Windows

    Bouwbedrijf Beneens

  • Interior

    Jacobs Interieur

  • Site Area

    2683 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

From the architect. A beautiful plot with endless views... but unfortunately next to a truckers company. How to make the most of these two contradictory influences?Our concept: we placed a narrow, long and tall house on the far right of the parcel. The property itself acts as a screen to cover up the unsightly, noisy neighbour on the right.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

The right side of the house has a blind facade, while the other side opens freely towards a large, sunny garden, where there is little evidence left of the fleet and accompanying roar. Or how everything falls into place by an atypical choice of implantation and volume ...The head of the lengthy volume contains the garage and is closed towards the street. Above lie the children's rooms, here the volume got a shift towards the left and a large window. This way, the children can marvel to the vista from their beds. Bonus: it gives a nice dynamic to the front elevation.The back end of the volume is cut at an angle and fully glazed. Doing so, the living room maximally enjoys the best part of the panorama.The shape of the house that thus naturally arose from the conditions, is strong in its simplicity.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

The windows are large and implanted consciously, like gigantic wooden canvases that frame the landscape. They contribute to the purity of shape. And nothing could disturb it. A garden door is lined with brick, a restroom window is included in a larger whole, a smaller bedroom window is hidden behind atmospheric claustra-masonry...All those big windows are fitted along the outside with screens with horizontal slats. The sun and privacy are continuously filtered to the wishes of the residents.A vivacious brick brings texture and character to the whole. Otherwise, the overall look would have became too slick.The interior continues the purity of form and materialisation.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

There is a limited number of materials. Non-plastered walls in planked concrete were the starting point. Wood veneer with similar texture and colour matches harmoniously. The white cast floor and white plastered ceiling let the concrete and veneer emerge even stronger. The kitchen complements this palette with a locally cast concrete countertop and white artificial stone cabinets. In the bedrooms, the atmosphere is warmed by wood parquet flooring.The mood in the house is serene, pure and focused on the tranquillity of the countryside. Vast, gently sloping fields, some trees, a lonely house. You can stare for hours. A nice place to come home to after a busy day filled with impulses.

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "The Screen / DMOA architects" 30 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874710/the-screen-dmoa-architects/>
Read comments
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »