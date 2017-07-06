World
  No. 49, Lewisham / 31/44 Architects

No. 49, Lewisham / 31/44 Architects

  05:00 - 6 July, 2017
No. 49, Lewisham / 31/44 Architects
No. 49, Lewisham / 31/44 Architects, © Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

  Structural Engineers

    Blue Engineering

  Code Assessors

    Blue Fish Contracts

  Landscape

    Jonathon Stollar Landscapes
© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

From the architect. Located on an urban infill site in close proximity to the River Quaggy in Lewisham, No. 49 is a new-build, two-storey single dwelling. Designed by 31/44 Architects for one of the practice’s partners, Steven Davies, it is the second self-build that Stephen has built within the same street in Lewisham in five years, following completion of No. 22 in 2011.

© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

The form and arrangement of the house is derived from a response to the immediate context and site conditions. Raised above the street to alleviate the risk of flooding, the three-bedroom dwelling has a staggered rectilinear plan at ground level, with the first-floor mass located towards the northern site boundary. The layout is designed to maximise the scheme’s south-facing aspect and establish a close relationship between the internal and external living spaces.

© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

Organised around three courtyards, the west side of the plan houses the main living areas with views into the front and rear gardens. A guest suite opens onto a third courtyard, while a second reception space is located towards the rear. The first floor is accessed via  a curved timber staircase with a large picture window overlooking the street. Facing south towards the river and a nearby park, the master bedroom is linked to the third bedroom via connecting doors.

© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

The house has a quiet, dignified appearance. It is constructed from a grey brick sourced from Belgium which was chosen to complement the weathered London stocks of the neighbouring houses. A 4.5-metre- long precast concrete lintel bisects the front elevation and an oversized masonry column accentuates the apparent weight of the building.

© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

Inside the house plywood storage units and a curved staircase provide a warmth and tactile finish. Solid cladding panels are hung using French cleats to ensure all fixings are concealed, creating a seamless integrated storage system for home wares and treasured objects collected over the years.

© Anna Stathaki
© Anna Stathaki

