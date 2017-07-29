World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restoration
  4. Russia
  5. Le Atelier
  6. 2017
  7. Pirogovka Apartment / Le Atelier

Pirogovka Apartment / Le Atelier

  • 05:00 - 29 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pirogovka Apartment / Le Atelier
Save this picture!
Pirogovka Apartment / Le Atelier, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov +36

  • Architects

    Le Atelier

  • Location

    Russian Federation, Moscow, Russia

  • Lead Architects

    Sergey Kolchin, Nadya Torshina, Natalia Senyugina

  • Area

    59.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

From the architect. Our client spent her whole childhood in this apartment, and we were to make it Home for her and her husband. It makes a great difference between reconstructing an old apartment and working with a new one, where you should simply customize and personalize an empty box. In this project the space, originally, was not empty, but was full of memories and emotions. This is exactly the case when you are facing a dual task — you should keep the memories skipping some them and adding something new at the same time. A lot of our spatial decisions were based on this very idea of duality.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
Axonometric 4
Axonometric 4
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The composition of the apartment includes three main blocks which seem to fill one common space: a long black cabinet, kitchen island, and emerald block, including kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. We deliberately faded out the borderlines between repaired and destroyed, between rooms and colors. The color filling the bedroom spreads farther beyond its space borders. The color borders of the emerald block could be clearly marked, but instead they spread blurring the space borders.  

Save this picture!
Apartment Plan
Apartment Plan

The white color of the floor, which, in some way, reflects everything happening in the room, comes over the wall slowly vanishing and uncovering a plain ceiling that has been here since the very beginning, thus, linking this new Home with memories of the past. The black cabinet, filling the whole space of the living room, and the black kitchen island present the clearly bordered blocks. However the cabinet, being reflected in the mirror of the hallway, seems to be quite endless. Another theme of the apartment is presented by transparent scribed grid applied to the new space painted by chairs, armchairs, bathroom window, and ceiling fitting wires covered by white tubes. The grid of the tile is changeable itself and sparkles with different colors. Some items from the old house — cut-glass ware and some pieces of furniture stuffed with memories — are whispering about something important. But we can’t say anything about it — this story is not ours.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Restoration Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Russia
Cite: "Pirogovka Apartment / Le Atelier" 29 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874703/pirogovka-apartment-le-atelier/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »