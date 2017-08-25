World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Mexico
  5. Taller David Dana
  6. 2017
  Paseo de las Lilas / Taller David Dana

Paseo de las Lilas / Taller David Dana

  • 17:00 - 25 August, 2017
Paseo de las Lilas / Taller David Dana
Paseo de las Lilas / Taller David Dana, © alessandro bo
© alessandro bo

© alessandro bo © alessandro bo © alessandro bo © alessandro bo + 21

© alessandro bo
© alessandro bo

From the architect. Based on a traditional program, it was agreed to project the house with a strong contemporary language, straight lines and pure volumes, inviting nature at all times to be an important part of the spaces inside the house, in this way the first level serves as the area of ​​common areas where the kitchen and dining room are related directly The Rimadesio glass sliding doors allow flexibility in the configuration of the kitchen space providing privacy when needed.

© alessandro bo
© alessandro bo

The upper floor of the house contains the private areas. The height of the ceiling and the depth of the space presented an opportunity that we decided to tacke with wood oak beams & a floor to ceiling bookshelf.

© alessandro bo
© alessandro bo
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan

The architectural program of the ground floor N +112.35 consists of Room. Dining room, bookshelf, staircase, guest bathroom, storerooms, kitchen, pantry, vertical nucleus hall, elevator, service staircase.

© alessandro bo
© alessandro bo
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

The architectural program of the upper floor N +115.620 consists of office, lobby area, master bedroom, master bath-dressing room, secondary bedroom, secondary bathroom, bedroom 1, bathroom 1, and Family Room.

© alessandro bo
© alessandro bo
