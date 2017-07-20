World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. New Zealand
  5. Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects
  6. 2012
  7. Waikanae House / Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects

Waikanae House / Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects

  • 17:00 - 20 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Waikanae House / Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects
Save this picture!
Waikanae House / Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects, © Andy Spain
© Andy Spain

© Andy Spain © Andy Spain © Andy Spain © Andy Spain +14

Save this picture!
© Andy Spain
© Andy Spain

From the architect. Simplicity is deceptively complex at Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects’ (HMOA) Waikanae House which won a housing award at the 2017 NZIA Wellington Architecture Awards. The NZIA judging panel observed that the simple external forms of the structure contain a hidden complexity within. “Viewed on approach this house appears to be a simple composition of box forms. However, on entering and circulating through it, the composition reveals surprises, subtle complexities and a deft handling that responds to the site and the client needs.”

Save this picture!
Ground Level Plan
Ground Level Plan

Now a finalist in the 2017 NZIA New Zealand Architecture Awards, the Waikanae House was designed by HMOA director Max Herriot and architect Oliver Markham. The architects’ careful design and sensitive landscaping means this elevated beachfront holiday home sits comfortably in its seaside environment while still capturing panoramic sea views towards Kapiti Island and framed vistas of the Tararua Ranges.

Save this picture!
© Andy Spain
© Andy Spain

The judges said: “From the seaward side it sits horizontally in clever contrast to the verticality of the landward view. In a sense, it inverts the form of Kapiti Island to which it faces. Cuts through the form, glazed and open, capture landward and seaward views. The Waikanae house presents, both simply and complexly, a very well-composed and compelling architectural outcome.”

Save this picture!
© Andy Spain
© Andy Spain

The home is made up of a main house with two bedrooms, a bathroom, living areas and a roof top lounge and deck, plus a separate two-bedroom guest wing on top of the garage.

Save this picture!
© Andy Spain
© Andy Spain

The design of the house comprises macrocarpa timber ‘volumes’ to create sheltered spaces for living and entertaining. The deeply overhanging roof planes provide respite from the summer sun. An outdoor swimming pool is nestled among the dunes to escape the prevailing coastal wind.

Save this picture!
© Andy Spain
© Andy Spain
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses New Zealand
Cite: "Waikanae House / Herriot Melhuish O’Neill Architects" 20 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874695/waikanae-house-herriot-melhuish-oneill-architects/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »