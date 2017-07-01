MVRDV's Tainan Axis Starts Construction in Taiwan

Save this picture! Courtesy of MVRDV. Image © APLUS CG

This week a groundbreaking ceremony was held for Tainan Axis, a project by MVRDV, and local architects The Urbanist Collaborative and LLJ Architects that is set to offer the Taiwanese city a revitalized plaza and green corridor. William Lai, the Mayor of Tainan, joined the Urban Development Bureau of Tainan City and the local architects to mark the beginning of construction.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Urbanists Collaborative

Tainan Axis offers a reconnection between the city and its canal through the demolition of the China-Town Mall, an existing building that has long hindered water access. Along with a re-established contact point with the canal, the design also aims to encourage residents and visitors to interact with public spaces.

Save this picture! Courtesy of MVRDV. Image © APLUS CG

The project engages the area of the city known as the T-axis, with the China-Town plaza on one vertical and Haian Road on its perpendicular. The focus of the design is in the plaza which will turn into a public park featuring a lagoon, dunes, and playgrounds. The introduction of an urban lagoon is a reference to Tainan's natural water networks that conducted the city’s fishing industry until the 20th century. To attract visitors to the space, the perimeter of the plaza will accommodate retail kiosks, a tourist info point, teahouse, and art gallery.

Save this picture! Courtesy of MVRDV. Image © APLUS CG

Haian road, which is currently a destination for restaurants and nightlife, will be revitalized as a green corridor with reduced traffic and increased vegetation. Complete closure of street traffic at night will allow for a bustling business and pedestrian hub.

Save this picture! Courtesy of MVRDV. Image © APLUS CG

With Tainan Axis, we want to reintroduce to the city, a space for socialising and also, to introduce swimming into what lay in ruins. A versatile public space that connects the water back to the city and brings different types of people together, and indeed a lively oasis to cool down in for hot Taiwanese summer days, said Winy Maas, Founding Partner of MVRDV.

Save this picture! Courtesy of MVRDV. Image © APLUS CG

MVRDV, The Urbanist Collaborative, and LLJ Architects won the competition to design the space in 2015 and final completion of the project is set for April 2018.

News Via: MVRDV.