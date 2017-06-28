Jenny Sabin Studio's Light-Capturing "Lumen" Installation Debuts at MoMA PS1

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Jenny Sabin Studio’s “Lumen,” winner of the Museum of Modern Art’s 2017 Young Architects Program, has made its debut in the MoMA PS1 Courtyard in New York City, where it will play host to the 20th season of Warm Up, MoMA PS1’s pioneering outdoor music series. Constructed from more than 1,000,000 yards of “digitally knitted and robotically woven fiber,” this year’s structure features 250 hanging tubular structures designed to capture and display the ever-changing color of sunlight over the course of the day.

+14

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

“Socially and environmentally responsive, Lumen’s adaptive architecture is inspired by collective levity, play, and interaction as the structure transforms throughout the day and night, responding to the density of bodies, heat, and sunlight,” explains MoMA PS1.

“The result of collaboration across disciplines, Lumen applies insights and theories from biology, materials science, mathematics, and engineering—integrating high-performing, formfitting, and adaptive materials into a structure where code, pattern, human interaction, environment, geometry, and matter operate together.”

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Beneath the canopy, 100 robotically woven recycled spool stools and a motion-detecting misting system will allow visitors to relax and cool off out of the heat of the hot New York summer.

“Jenny Sabin's catalytic environment, Lumen, captured the jury's attention for imaginatively merging radical materials with unique spaces,” said Sean Anderson, Associate Curator in MoMA’s Department of Architecture and Design. “With innovative construction and design processes borne from a critical merging of technology and nature to precise attention to detail at every scale, Lumen will no doubt engage visitors from day to night in a series of graduated environments and experiences.”

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

"Now in its 18th iteration, this annual competition offered jointly by the Architecture and Design Department at MoMA and MoMA PS1 continues to take risks and encourage experimentation among architects," added Klaus Biesenbach, MoMA PS1 Director and MoMA Chief Curator at Large. "Jenny Sabin’s Lumen is a socially and environmentally responsive structure that spans practices and disciplines in its exploratory approach to new materials. Held in tension within the walls of MoMA PS1’s courtyard, Lumen turns visitors into participants who interact through its responsiveness to temperature, sunlight, and movement.”

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

Save this picture! Lumen by Jenny Sabin Studio for The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s Young Architects Program 2017, on view at MoMA PS1 from June 29 to September 4, 2017. Image courtesy MoMA PS1. Photo by Pablo Enriquez.

The other finalists for the 2017 MoMA PS1 Young Architects Program were Bureau Spectacular (Jimenez Lai and Joanna Grant), Ania Jaworska, Office of III (Sean Canty, Ryan Golenberg, and Stephanie Lin), and SCHAUM/SHIEH (Rosalyne Shieh and Troy Schaum). An exhibition of all 5 proposals will be on display through the summer at The Museum of Modern Art.

Previous winners of the Young Architects Program include Escobedo Soliz Studio’s Weaving the Courtyard (2016), Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation’s COSMO (2015), The Living / David Benjamin's Hy-Fi (2014), CODA / Caroline O'Donnell’s Party Wall (2013), HWKN’s Wendy (2012), Interboro Parners' Holding Pattern (2011), SO-IL's Pole Dance (2010), MOS' Afterparty (2009) and Work AC’s Public Farm 1 (2008).

News via MoMA PS1.

MoMA PS1 YAP 2016 - Weaving the Courtyard / Escobedo Soliz Studio 17 Architects 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101, United States Lazbent Pavel Escobedo Amaral, Andres Soliz Paz, Stefanie Verhoeyen, Rodrigo Mazari Armida, Hiroshi Ando Ponce De Leon, Bryan Rosendo Casarrubias Zambrano Fahey Design Build, Michael Kreha, Michael Fahey Project Year Photographs UNAM Laboratory of Structures, Juan Gerardo Oliva Salinas, Perla Santa Ana Jeevan Farias, Rodrigo Mazari, Stefanie Verhoeyen, Nicole Staake, Andy Sternad, Hiroshi Ando, Debbie Aphrodite Vapheas, Tania Tovar, Kara Biczykowsky, Miju Hong Cuervo Loco, Pedro Rafael Lechuga UNAM Faculty of Architecture From the architect.