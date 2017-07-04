World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. China
  5. C+ Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Space Renovation of No.5 Teaching Building / C+ Architects

Space Renovation of No.5 Teaching Building / C+ Architects

  • 20:00 - 4 July, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Space Renovation of No.5 Teaching Building / C+ Architects
Save this picture!
Space Renovation of No.5 Teaching Building / C+ Architects, © Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

© Xia Zhi © Xia Zhi © Xia Zhi © Xia Zhi +21

  • Architects

    C+ Architects

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Cheng Yanchun

  • Project Architects

    Cao Pengfei, Hao shimeng

  • Area

    2300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Xia Zhi

  • Design Team

    Zhao Chenzhang, Wang Junkai, Zhang Peng, Zhu Xuanyu, Shi Chunxue

  • Construction Drawing Design

    Beijing Jiangong Architectural Design and Research Institute
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

From the architect. In the autumn of 2016 the principal architect of C+ Architects Cheng Yanchun received a design invitation from Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture. The project is to renovate Teaching Building No.5 , which is situated in the old campus on Zhanlanguan Road of Xicheng district.

BUCEA is Cheng’s undergraduate Alma mater, so it contains unusual meaning to participate in the design for his university.

Save this picture!
Before
Before
Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

No.5 Teaching Building established in 1956, combined both Chinese and Western architectural elements. The internal space is simple, in the middle of a narrow corridor, on both sides of the corridor is the classroom, and at each end in the building there is a staircase.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

“We used to have advanced mathematics classes in this teaching building and the class started at 8 o’clock in the morning. I still remember that I woke up quite early just for saving a seat in the front of the class. At that moment, I thought that the corridor in this building was very long and the light was trance.” Cheng once recalled at the beginning of the project.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Open the Sealed History

Before designing, the architect was not only thinking about the building itself, but also the relationship between the building and the context. No.5 Teaching Building is located on the west side of the campus, enclosed a small garden with the No.3 building and the No.4 building. The small garden planted some plants, and a fountain. People would like to have a rest in the garden sometimes, actually, it mainly as the traffic space and landscape.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

While transforming the inner space, the architect also think about the further design of the garden in some day. The courtyard is built in a private place and exterior environments rarely disturb it. Considering the cooperation of three buildings, the architect was trying to make it to serve more educational activities, not only as the garden. After transforming, the entrance is added to the center of the south side facing the garden, it is a public space as well. People are encouraged to have more interactions with the garden.

Save this picture!
First Plan
First Plan

Going with the Flow

The architect founded that the wooden structure of the roof and the gable of the whole building were very charismatic, when the building was dismantled internally, so the architect decided to keep the exterior of the cabin, and only reinforce and clean it up. After the modification, the original arch was clearly shown in the gable, multiple arches arranged in a row, formed an orderly space. People on the second floor of the public spaces can directly see roof and the original shape of the gable. The newly components and the old parts also can be seen directly.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Beyond that, the architect added skylights. From the beginning of the morning, the whole building is filled with sunshine. And with the changes of lighting, the atmosphere inside will be slightly changed as well. The natural light from the wooden house is projected on the interior wall of the building and the ground. This spatial experience of the light and shadow is similar with the garden, which has been mentioned.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

Create a New Experience of the Space

The old building lack of the public space for drawing review and lectures, but there is a growing demand for public space in today’s teaching mode. The architect decided to pull down the south side of the middle of the second floosr to create a two-story high-rise space, here as an open amphitheater could hold a variety of public events. The northern space  transformed into a public place for drawing review and discussion.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

The new public space in the center of the building could serve the area of instruction on both sides, also has weakened the sense of the closeness of the narrow corridor, sight line up and down here, make building space more open and tridimensional. Furthermore, the walls on both sides of the first and second floor corridors will also serve as the exhibition space for students' works and teaching achievements.

Save this picture!
© Xia Zhi
© Xia Zhi

The addition of natural lights and three-dimensional open space, all of these elements provide a new experience for the old building.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Refurbishment Renovation China
Cite: "Space Renovation of No.5 Teaching Building / C+ Architects" 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874639/space-renovation-of-n-teaching-building-star-beijing-university-of-civil-engineering-and-architecture-c-plus-architects/>
Read comments
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Xia Zhi

北京建筑大学·教学5号楼空间改造／C+ Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »