Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan

Save this picture! Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan

Following extensive renovations led by Philip Gumuchdjian and landscape architect Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, 'Wimbledon House'—formerly known as the Rogers House or '22 Parkside'—has reopened as the Harvard GSD's primary residence and London venue for the Richard Rogers Fellowship.

The house, which was designed by Lord Rogers and his late wife Su Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s, was gifted to the US school by Lord and Lady Rogers in 2015 to "ensure the Heritage-listed property’s continued use as a residence, and to provide a unique research opportunity." The house has now been protected for future generations of architecture professionals and scholars whose work is focused on the built environment. Gumuchdjian, who has led the two year-long renovation, said:

22 Parkside is not just an iconic, exible machine for living, nor simply a historic experimental building that foretold the architect’s future work; it was also a home with a unique memory, patina, and aura. Conserving these qualities within a wholly refurbished twenty-first-century building tailored to Harvard’s new use was our aim and hopefully the achievement of the team’s work.

