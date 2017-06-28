World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan

Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan, Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan

Following extensive renovations led by Philip Gumuchdjian and landscape architect Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, 'Wimbledon House'—formerly known as the Rogers House or '22 Parkside'—has reopened as the Harvard GSD's primary residence and London venue for the Richard Rogers Fellowship.

Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan +16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan

The house, which was designed by Lord Rogers and his late wife Su Rogers for his parents in the late 1960s, was gifted to the US school by Lord and Lady Rogers in 2015 to "ensure the Heritage-listed property’s continued use as a residence, and to provide a unique research opportunity." The house has now been protected for future generations of architecture professionals and scholars whose work is focused on the built environment. Gumuchdjian, who has led the two year-long renovation, said:

Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan

22 Parkside is not just an iconic, exible machine for living, nor simply a historic experimental building that foretold the architect’s future work; it was also a home with a unique memory, patina, and aura. Conserving these qualities within a wholly refurbished twenty-first-century building tailored to Harvard’s new use was our aim and hopefully the achievement of the team’s work.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan
Courtesy of the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Image © Iwan Baan

AD Classics: Rogers House / Richard & Su Rogers

The Rogers House, designed by Richard and Su Rogers in 1968, is one of the lesser known architectural works from the master who went on to design the Centre Pompidou in Paris with Renzo Piano.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Richard and Su Rogers's Wimbledon House Photographed by Iwan Baan" 28 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874638/richard-su-rogers-wimbledon-house-22-parkside-harvard-gsd-photographed-by-iwan-baan/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »