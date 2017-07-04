World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. xyz architects
  6. 2017
  7. Eden Villa / xyz architects

Eden Villa / xyz architects

  • 22:00 - 4 July, 2017
Eden Villa / xyz architects
© mina
© mina

© mina © mina © mina © mina +30

  • Architects

    xyz architects

  • Location

    Thao Dien Ward, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Dao Quoc Viet

  • Project Team

    Le Phuc, Trinh Gia Huy, Pham Minh Hieu, Nguyen Du Phuc Hao

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    mina
© mina
© mina

From the architect. Avoiding social interaction yet allowed wide possibilities of contact with nature is the core aim of this project. The owners wanted to keep the house as the private meeting hub for the big family, rather than for hospitality purpose. There was no hunger of connection with the neighborhood.

© mina
© mina

The architects resolved this assignment with the close-outside-open-inside concept, by concealing itself from the outside, and open the most inside to welcome natural lighting and natural ventilation.

Section A
Section A

The house is composed of 3 floors. Open ground floor where connects living room, dining room and library. First floor with 3 bedrooms which are connected by a transitional space for some entertainment activities before sleeping time.All the closed spaces were positioned a bit further, leave the center very open.

© mina
© mina

The Architects’ intention was to borrow the greenery of the outside garden to extend the interior view.

Section B
Section B

A staircase leads from the ground floor to the second floor, then right straight to the void considered as the inside garden, which is the main hub to draw sunlight in. The bedrooms are positioned around this void, thus naturally making it the center of the whole house.

© mina
© mina

The entrance leading to the open space of living room brings the view directly to the pool. This somehow blurs the boundary of inside and outside

© mina
© mina

Natural lighting is the main element to connect all spaces and create a virtual relationship between floors. Openable sliding windows and timber screens allow natural lighting, raining and ventilation through spaces inside.

© mina
© mina

The master bedroom is located in the second floor of the house. The architects put the inside balcony in front of the large bedroom with the intention of turning it into an inside yard, with a series of timber screen. The owners would able to adjust their placement to meet their need of lighting and privacy.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan

Getting back to the basic: Simplicity, clean lines, raw material are all to make this project appealing.

© mina
© mina

The choices of materials were based on the basic materials, such as rough stone, timber and plain porcelain. The raw textures contrasts nicely with the clean look of interiors.

© mina
© mina
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Eden Villa / xyz architects" 04 Jul 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874585/eden-villa-xyz-architects/>
