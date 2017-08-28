1200 Pieces Chapel / S-AR

+ 30

Architects S-AR

Location Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Author Architects César Guerrero, Ana Cecilia Garza

Collaborators Marisol González

Area 4.25 m2

Project Year 2016

Drawing Plans Marisol González + Carmen García

Model Hugo Bernal + Carmen García

Technical inspection of the work S-AR

Constrction Gonzalo Taméz, Benancio Oviedo, José Guadalupe Flores y Damian Flores More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This is a small meditation chapel. The project is a small construction for a little chapel located on a great garden. It’s a chapel to be alone and contain one self within the open space of the garden. It’s also a structure that relates to a human scale in size and to a spiritual one in use.

On this very simple basis the structure becomes a constructive exercise under a repetitive tension system that comprises 1200 pieces of hollow red brick separated between them but united by a set of “guides" in the form of steel rods that form rings that vary in size according to the height of the chapel. The pieces are attached to the metallic structure with mortar but there’s no binding between them so they practically appear to float. The tensed structure is flexible but stable at the same time. In the same way that meditation requires a certain degree of introspection and solitude of the individual each piece of brick is alone in the structure immersed between tension and gravity.

This is a reaction to the power of one within thought and that of a material piece within a structural system of forces.