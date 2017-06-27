Kai-Uwe Bergmann on How BIG is Changing to Keep Up with Their Meteoric Growth

Save this picture! VIΛ 57 West, New York City. Image © Nic Lehoux

BIG is getting even bigger.

The firm’s ever expanding project load – since just last fall, 6 projects have been completed with 7 more under construction – has prompted some major changes and expansions, including the establishment of an in-house engineering department in March and the continued development of the think tank research group, BIG IDEAS.

In this profile for Building Design in Construction Network, BIG Managing Partner and Head of Global Business Development Kai-Uwe Bergmann discusses the upcoming move of the firm’s New York office into their new 52,000-square-foot offices in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo – a space more than double their current location in lower Manhattan – and the shifting role of the practice’s founder and charismatic front man, Bjarke Ingels.

Highlights from the article include Ingels’ worry about his public identity –

"But Ingels is also aware of the hazards of publicity: in a recent freewheeling profile in Rolling Stone magazine, he expressed concern that a segment about BIG on “60 Minutes” made him look like a ‘salesman.’”

– and Bergmann’s opinion of Ingels’ role in the office:

"Despite his indefatigable pace and commitments, Ingels remains involved in every project, and Bergmann portrays him as ‘the conductor of a symphony.’"

Read the full profile and get caught up on their projects’ recent progress here.

