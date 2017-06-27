3XN to Helm Design of World's Largest Fish Market in Sydney

Danish practice 3XN Architects has revealed design plans for what will be the world’s largest fish market in Sydney, Australia. Selected from a submission pool of more than 60 international design studios, 3XN’s design will relocate the existing Syndey Fish Market from its location in Pyrmont to a nearby wharf in Blackwattle Bay on Bridge Road in Glebe, creating a new food and dining destination on the Sydney inner harbor.

“Sydney Fish Market is a beloved institution among Sydneysiders, Australians and international visitors,” said Sydney Fish Market General Manager Bryan Skepper. “Therefore, it was integral to select a design team that will modernise and improve the site whilst recognising its longstanding heritage and retaining the authentic experience that attracts customers and visitors."

“Danish designers delivered the iconic Sydney Opera House and we have great expectations that the Danes will deliver again with an iconic new Sydney Fish Market. We’re inspired by 3XN’s credentials and are excited to work with them to see our redevelopment vision come to life.”

The architects focused on community building and placemaking as core principles, resulting in a scheme described by UrbanGrowth NSW Head of Projects Portfolio, Barry Mann, as “dynamic, sustainable, and sympathetic to the local area.”

“We are incredibly excited to be working with UrbanGrowth NSW and Sydney Fish Market to create not just an authentic fish market, but an iconic destination for Australia,” said 3XN Architects Creative Director and Founding Partner Kim Herforth Nielsen.

“We place people at the centre of any architectural response, with an emphasis on place-making to foster a strong sense of community.”

The project will be carried out by a collaborative design consortium that includes sustainability engineers GXN, Sydney firm BVN as executive architect, landscape architects Aspect Studios, and public art specialist WallnerWeiss.

The new fish market project is estimated to cost over $250 million – an amount the NSW government believes “will be offset by [the] mixed-use development on the site of the present fish market and car park.”

More detailed draft designs of the fish market will be revealed later this year for public comment. Construction is slated to begin in late 2018.

