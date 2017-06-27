World
  VA House / Eduardo Parra Grave

VA House / Eduardo Parra Grave

VA House / Eduardo Parra Grave
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

  • Architects

    Eduardo Parra Grave

  • Location

    Hacienda Valle Escondido, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Galo Vera Álvarez

  • Area

    980.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    César Béjar

  • Collaborators

    Juan Daniel Núñez, Galo Vera Álvarez

  • Constructor

    Eduardo Parra Grave

  • Structure

    David Escobar
© César Béjar
© César Béjar

From the architect. The family that lives in the house, chose this part of the forest seeking direct contact with nature.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Lovers of the outdoor life and of receiving visits, were conditioned terraces, balconies, patios and roofs. At the street level rises a single level, respecting the scale of the neighbors. In the back rise 5 levels, reaching the same height of the trees that existed.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The ground floor is free of walls. At 5 meters under the street is the house entrance, parking spaces and a double height dining room. The kitchen and guest bedroom, with privacy towards the street protected by a green slope and looking for the sun with large windows and open towards the forest. It connects to the wine cellar and access to a covered glass pergola to see trees protected from the rain, with a barbecue for outdoor meals and a pool under the frond of the trees.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The upper floor is the intimate area of the house, the bedrooms have a balcony running over the trees that even cross it.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

The roof is prepared as a meeting point, at the height of the treetops and a viewpoint overlooking the forest towards the valley.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

To avoid the humidity the house does not have contention walls, it displaces on a free platform.

Section
Section

To have privacy the facade facing the street is almost a blind wall, to the sides and back of the house is completely of glass to receive the sun and have a view towards the forest.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar

Marble and hardwood were used on floors, stone as exterior coatings and wood to cover interior walls to help the fireplace increase the temperature.

© César Béjar
© César Béjar
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
Cite: "VA House / Eduardo Parra Grave" [Casa VA / Eduardo Parra Grave] 27 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874544/va-house-eduardo-parra-grave/>
