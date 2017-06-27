VA House / Eduardo Parra Grave

+25

Architects Eduardo Parra Grave

Location Hacienda Valle Escondido, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Mexico

Architect in Charge Galo Vera Álvarez

Area 980.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs César Béjar

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Juan Daniel Núñez, Galo Vera Álvarez

Constructor Eduardo Parra Grave

Structure David Escobar More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The family that lives in the house, chose this part of the forest seeking direct contact with nature.

Lovers of the outdoor life and of receiving visits, were conditioned terraces, balconies, patios and roofs. At the street level rises a single level, respecting the scale of the neighbors. In the back rise 5 levels, reaching the same height of the trees that existed.

The ground floor is free of walls. At 5 meters under the street is the house entrance, parking spaces and a double height dining room. The kitchen and guest bedroom, with privacy towards the street protected by a green slope and looking for the sun with large windows and open towards the forest. It connects to the wine cellar and access to a covered glass pergola to see trees protected from the rain, with a barbecue for outdoor meals and a pool under the frond of the trees.

The upper floor is the intimate area of the house, the bedrooms have a balcony running over the trees that even cross it.

The roof is prepared as a meeting point, at the height of the treetops and a viewpoint overlooking the forest towards the valley.

To avoid the humidity the house does not have contention walls, it displaces on a free platform.

To have privacy the facade facing the street is almost a blind wall, to the sides and back of the house is completely of glass to receive the sun and have a view towards the forest.

Marble and hardwood were used on floors, stone as exterior coatings and wood to cover interior walls to help the fireplace increase the temperature.