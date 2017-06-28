World
  7. La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects

La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects

  • 03:00 - 28 June, 2017
La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects
La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects, © Boegly + Grazia photographers
© Boegly + Grazia photographers

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects +61

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

From the architect. The site was not selected by chance.

It is an island in the middle of the Seine–the centre of the region–the beating heart of the Vallée de la Culture in Hauts- de-Seine. With La Seine Musicale, Seguin Island has become its beacon.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

Beyond the metaphor, it is also a reality. 

Firstly, the name: La Seine Musicale. It links music, an art that touches our souls and brings them together at each concert, to the river that shapes our region, and carries us well beyond it. The name calls to mind both its local foundation and its international outreach. The name speaks to us all. There is also the architecture, recognizable and remarkable, created by Shigeru Ban and Jean de Gastines, who have admirably ful lled the wish of the Department and its partners to offer a place that is both ambitious and welcoming.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Section
Section
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

Last but not least, it is a cultural facility that is opening its doors: a place for live performance, emotions, and leisure, which also provides space to talented artists in residence (Laurence Equilbey and Insula Orchestra, Gaël Darchen and La Maîtrise des Hauts-de-Seine, Philippe Jaroussky and his Académie Musicale).

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

A place for life, where the extraordinary meets the everyday: the auditorium, the modular main hall, the garden, the unen- closed boutiques, and the numerous venues for musicians including spaces for ensembles in residence, rehearsal studios and the like...

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

Whether novice, curious passer-by, artist, initiate, adult, child, enthusiast or professional, everyone can meet and share their emotions at La Seine Musicale.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

In order to see the light of day, the La Seine Musicale project needed to bring together skill, commitment, and ambition. It is rstly thanks to the support of the City of Boulogne-Billancourt and its mayor, Pierre-Christophe Baguet.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Plan GF
Plan GF
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

La Seine Musicale is equally the object of a partnership contract that has united the Department des Hauts-de-Seine andTempo-Île Seguin since 2013.

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects

Music, song, applause, pregnant pauses, children’s laughter... La Seine Musicale is ready to receive its audiences and to resonate with a thousand sounds. 

Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Courtesy of Shigeru Ban Architects
Cite: "La Seine Musicale / Shigeru Ban Architects" 28 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/874535/la-seine-musicale-shigeru-ban-architects/>
